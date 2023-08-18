When news broke about the death of Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret on Thursday at age 81, tributes immediately began pouring in.
Those continued Friday, as former players, colleagues and coaches offered their remembrances on X — formerly Twitter — of the legendary announcer, who called Sabres games for 51 years before retiring at the end of the 2021-22 season after the longest stint with one team in NHL history.
Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek, who was a two-time NHL Most Valuable Player and six-time Vezina Trophy winner with the Sabres from 1992-2001, said, “A legendary broadcaster and an excellent human being has left us. We will never forget. Rest in Peace Rick.”
A legendary broadcaster and an excellent human being has left us💔 We will never forget. Rest In Peace Rick. https://t.co/xUe4ajluO6— Dominik Hasek (@hasek_dominik) August 18, 2023
The NHL also provided a statement on Jeanneret’s passing Friday, saying, ““Rick Jeanneret’s unmistakable voice was the signature sound of Buffalo Sabres hockey for half a century,” the league said. “He brought the essence of our game into the homes of Western New Yorkers with passion and excitement and a remarkable flair for capturing the moment.”
Sabres owner Terry Pegula also issued a statement Thursday, saying, “Rick was indeed a very special and very loved man, to and ball, who knew him and listened to him, his magic and his command. How glad I am to have known him. How lucky were we all to have been around him and to have listened to him. Rick Jeanneret’s mark on Sabres history extends far beyond the broadcast booth and we will miss him dearly. I extend my deepest condolences to Sandra, Rick’s family, friends and all that were loved by him.”
Here are some of the other tributes:
Ryan Miller, former Sabres goaltender: “I will always remember this wonderful man who was a true friend.”
I will always remember this wonderful man who was a true friend.❤️RJ pic.twitter.com/RUFlehZiit— Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller3039) August 18, 2023
Daniel Briere, Philadelphia Flyers general manager and former Sabres captain: “The Sabres family, the entire city of Buffalo and the National Hockey League lost an iconic voice of the game and a true gentleman. Personally, I have very fond memories having spent a significant portion of my career alongside Rick and I will tell you that the calls he produced will live in a special place in my heart forever.”
Pat LaFontaine, Hall of Famer and former Sabres captain: “Goodbye to my dear, RJ. I’ll miss those hilarious private calls and cherish the public memories. We will be inextricably linked forever, and I’m so proud to have been your friend. I just hope you’re now way above where “mama hides the cookies.””
Goodbye to my dear, RJ. I'll miss those hilarious private calls and cherish the public memories. We will be inextricably linked forever, and I'm so proud to have been your friend. I just hope you're now way above where "mama hides the cookies." - LaLaLa #PatLaFontaine… pic.twitter.com/bKktWrUtN6— CiC Foundation (@CiC16foundation) August 18, 2023
Patrick Kane, former No. 1 overall pick and Buffalo native: “Sharing my sympathy with the Jeanneret family on Rick’s passing. He was one of the biggest reasons I liked the Sabres so much growing up. RIP RJ.”
Sharing my sympathy with the Jeanneret family on Rick’s passing. He was one of the biggest reasons I liked the Sabres so much growing up. RIP RJ.— Patrick Kane (@88PKane) August 18, 2023
Jason Woolley, former Sabres defenseman: “RIP my friend, you were the voice heard round the Hockey World.”
RIP my friend you were the voice heard round the Hockey World 💜 pic.twitter.com/iEhYZHYdmX— Jason Woolley (@jason15woolley) August 18, 2023
Phil Housley, Hall of Famer and former Sabres player and coach: I am deeply saddened by (the death of) one of the greatest Buffalo Sabres broadcasters & my good friend, Rick Jeanneret. I can still hear him calling, “Woowweee Housleeey” on the air, which has morphed into Howie, & is now our newest grandson. He was one of the best. #RIPRJ”
I am deeply saddened by one of the greatest @BuffaloSabres broadcasters & my good friend, Rick Jeanneret. I can still hear him calling, “Woowweee Housleeey” on the air, which has morphed into Howie, & is now our newest grandson. He was one of the best. #RIPRJ pic.twitter.com/l44mBNK8eV— Phil Housley (@philhousley6) August 18, 2023
Dan Dunleavy, Sabres broadcaster: “#Buffalo and #RJ proved a perfect fit for one another. His imprint on the city and the #Sabres organization will always be. A father to a friend, a friend to so many, and a part of countless others’ lives. RJ was & will always be an inspiration to originality and creativity.”
#Buffalo and #RJ proved a perfect fit for one another. His imprint on the city and the #Sabres organization will always be. A father to a friend, a friend to so many, and a part of countless others' lives. RJ was & will always be an inspiration to originality and creativity. pic.twitter.com/bR9oJSUuke— Dan Dunleavy (@Dan_Dunleavy) August 18, 2023
Andrew Peters, former Sabres forward and broadcaster: “If you ever met him, or watched a Sabres game, you know how special he was. Rest in Peace, RJ.”
Matthew Barnaby, former Sabres forward: “I am definitely honouring RJ with some beers today…RJ Happy Hour will start early.”
Jay McKee, former Sabres defenseman: “Such a good human and the best play by play announcer there ever was. Forever a legend. You are already missed RJ. #RJ”
Joe Beninati, Washington Capitals broadcaster: “I would walk by his booth and be greeted with, “Come on in, Joey.” (I loved that, few people other than close family called me by that name). Sitting with Rick was special. You learned & you laughed a lot. Warmest wishes of comfort to all who mourn the loss of this true legend.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.