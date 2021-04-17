MIDDLEPORT — Move over 11-man, make room for 8-man football.
With dwindling numbers over the years, Barker and Royalton-Hartland have had several combined football teams dating back to 2011. But with even less kids coming out than before, the decision to combine with Section V’s Lyndonville was made.
But it came with a caveat. Instead of playing the traditional 11-man game, the three schools would join forces as an 8-man football squad.
So what was next was the name. Head coach Joe Suhr did not want to favor one program over another. So Rams, Raiders and Tigers were out of the mix.
They wanted to be different, yet symbolize all three schools with a mascot that exuded toughness. All three schools’ colors were considered and came into the thought process too. Then once the jerseys came in it made too much sense — black home uniforms, and white road unis, with silver numbers.
Low and behold, the Silverbacks were born.
Things have not been easy for Suhr, who is teaching his players up on the game in his first season as an 8-man coach as well. Throw in this pandemic, there's been a lot on the plate of this RBL squad.
"It's just kind of been a whirlwind year. Starting out and trying to get everything together is a lot of moving parts," Suhr said. "If we had an established group, you've already got some of those expectations and drills and things, stuff like that in place. But with this year, it's been implementing every little part and trying to get these three groups together as quickly as possible, in a very short amount of time."
Suhr said the game is exactly like the 11-man game in many aspects, like the blocking and tackling. But with three less players on the field, the spacing on the gridiron is extended, causing for a more high-flying style of play.
"A lot of people, I think, think that it's a lesser version of 11-man or something like that. But it really is (not)," Suhr said. "Like there's some great 8-man teams, and we've seen those, and there's a lot of intricacies as far as there's a ton of space to cover. ... So defense becomes really tough and really interesting to adjust, and offense, even with that space, it can be tough to throw and protect your quarterback. It can be tough to get the edge if you want to, so there's a lot of things that go into that. So it's a different game and it's exciting.
"And there's a lot of big, big plays. Because if you miss a tackle, it's going 70 yards."
RBL (0-4) is one of two 8-man programs in Section VI, along with Frewsburg. Although the Silverbacks reside here in Western New York, most of their schedule has been played against Section V programs.
But that's the task at hand when you have players coming from three different districts, particularly one hailing from the Greater Rochester Area. The kids have meshed well, with Suhr noting the type of chemistry the kids are building despite coming from three respective towns. It's the logistical pieces to the role that has made things challenging for Suhr.
"It's been just kind of a lot of the administration stuff, like just figuring out travel schedules, like when does the bus leave, when is the bus getting here," Suhr said. "What facilities we're using. Kind of coordinating it between three districts, three ADs, and we've got three great ADs that've really helped us put it together. But it's a heavy lift when you've only got two weeks from when you start to when you go. So that's been really tough."
Suhr did note the team's chemistry, but he also said trusting each other on game day is another point he wants to see his kids get to. It has been an expedited pace to say the least, though, with RBL practicing and playing out their game schedule in a span of five weeks.
Despite this speedy time, Suhr sees the growth from his players. One other saving grace for the first-year head coach is he's working with a rather young group. Both center Josh Hahn and quarterback Aidan Mescall are freshmen, highlighting a group of ninth graders on the roster.
Zachary Hill and Austin Kelley have been trying to make their way in their first seasons playing 8-man. Hill admittedly misses playing in the fall, but is thankful to be back out there. Kelley agreed, noting it's fun to be playing, even if it's not the 11-man game he's known and loved.
"I'm very glad to the sport for my last year. It's different than 11-man, but it's fast paced, it's a lot of scoring. It's fun," said Kelley, a senior at Roy-Hart.
Kelley added in that running plays like an outside sweep takes everybody on offense to get the job done, which isn't always the case with 11-man. Hill chimed in on how having less players on the field effects things.
"The less bodies does change the sport, like he said. Because with more bodies, you have more people to rely on," said Hill, a student at Barker High School. "You have people covering in specific gaps, so this way you've gotta cover, you have more stuff to think about. It's a different sport."
Hill said 8-man has "the bones of football everybody knows and loves," so it's not like it doesn't come from the same family tree. Whether it's passing the ball, handing off to tailbacks and more, Hill stated how the game is similar. But those that are most successful playing it, in Hill's opinion, are the ones who can adapt to the minor changes.
Also considering that there's three different schools coming together to form one team, Kelley talked about how he and his teammates have been working alongside one another.
"They're great kids, they love the game. I definitely see a potential in 'em for the next couple years," Kelley said. "It was pretty nice to see three schools come together. ... I think it's a good move that (Roy-Hart) made, to actually get more people into the sport, and it's just working out great right now."
The Silverbacks take on Section V's South Seneca Tuesday evening to cap their regular season slate.
