For Niagara Falls native Rashad Evans there was only one thing that had eluded him in his career – the chance to fight in his hometown fans.
Through no fault of his own – New York state didn’t legalize mixed martial arts until 2016, when Evans was in the tail end of his career, Evans was unable to fight in the 716 area code. However, the next best thing became available, being in the corner of someone he has mentored since he was eight years old.
Officially, he’s the godfather, but Evans considers Devin Smyth his son, and Smyth will battle Rochester’s Jonathan Piersma in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance’s show, LFA 167, Friday night at Seneca Niagara Casino.
The doors open for the fight at 6:30 p.m., with the first fight taking place at 7. The main card, which will be broadcast on ufcfightpass.com, begins at 9 p.m. A total of eight fights are scheduled to take place.
For Evans, it’s not the exact homecoming he wanted in the fight game, but it’s more than good enough.
“This is my consolation prize,” he said. “It always bothered me that I wasn’t able to fight in my hometown because it was something I really wanted to do. But Devin represents so much of what I do, so to have him come out and fight in Niagara Falls is going to be an amazing experience.”
With a 9-3 record, Smyth has been in and out of the mixed martial arts circle. He originally began training with Evans in 2013, left, and is now back with Evans at his side.
“When I first came (to Florida), I wasn’t ready to mature enough at that stage of my life,” said Smith, 28. “My goal is to make it to the highest level in this sport, and I knew I had to do things different to get so. I only see good things in my future.
“It means everything to me at that I get to carry on Rashad’s legacy in Niagara Falls.”
Smith went through his first 12 fights without having any sort of official training camp, which is the norm for fighters. This will be the first time he goes into a fight with a structured training camp.
“It’s been a process, Evans said. “He needed to buy into the concept that you have to train not only your body, but your mind. He didn’t have the mental work down at first, but I’ve held his feet to the fire, and he’s really responded well.”
While some mixed martial arts promotions have fallen by the wayside, LFA still puts on consistent shows around the country and world, and have no plans of slowing down. This is the fourth time LFA has come to Niagara Falls.
“In our case, we are the equivalent of what the minor leagues are to Major League Baseball, “ said Mark Bieri, who serves as LFA’s vice president of talent relations. “When we lose someone to the likes of UFC, we look at it as a good thing, not a bad thing. It’s exactly what we are in business for. To grow the sport and get our guys signed with the larger promotions.”
Piersma, 6-1, was a football player at St. John Fisher before moving into the MMA field. This will be his first fight under the LFA banner.
While Evans now resides in Florida, he is grateful for his Niagara Falls upbringing.
“Growing up there forged the person I am today,” he said. “I want people to know that they have special talent there as well, and if they put in the hard work, they can do big things.”
