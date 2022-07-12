Knocking out Billy Quarantillo isn’t easy. Whether it’s from a fist, a kick or injury, Quarantillo always seems to pick himself off the mat.
Hoping to rebound from two losses in his last three fights, the Ransomville native was eager for a fight with Bill Algeo at UFC on ABC 3 on Saturday. Not only was the event nationally televised, but it was a 400-mile drive for his hometown friends and family to Elmont.
But an injury suffered in the spring lingered. Finally, Quarantillo had to withdraw eight days out from the bout. It was the first time he’s had to bail on a fight because of an injury, but it hasn’t dimmed his spirits.
In a sport where emotions often swing wildly from elation to depression based on in-cage results, Quartantillo (16-4) is upbeat and optimistic. He plans to fight again before the end of the year and believes he will be better upon returning to the UFC cage.
“The wins and losses are always going to come, the setbacks are always going to come, but I always have something to look forward to,” Quarantillo said. “I get paid to fight for a living, I get to talk to cool people along the way, so I feel lucky to be in this position. … I know I’ll be back before the end of the year, so it’s easy to stay positive. I have a lot of things going for me.”
Quarantillo’s withdrawal from the featherweight fight doesn’t come without coincidence. Before punching out Gabriel Benitez in July 2021, Quarantillo was originally slated to face Herbert Burns, who pulled out due to injury. Burns will now take Quarantillo’s place against Algeo this weekend.
In April, Quarantillo tweaked his knee, and although an MRI showed small problems, there were no significant tears. He continued to train and for a while the pain disappeared, but while cross-training in Long Island, Quarantillo was kicked in the knee and it reemerged, preventing him from walking on the leg.
He once again thought the knee was improving, only for his recovery to become stagnant as it once again became inflamed. Now a comeback in the cage will have to wait at least a month in order to heal.
Quarantillo last fought in November, dropping a unanimous decision to the UFC’s No. 14-ranked featherweight Shane Burgos at Madison Square Garden. His TKO of Benitez that earned “fight of the night” was sandwiched between the Burgos loss and a lost Gavin Tucker in December 2020.
“Coming off the last fight, even though I came up short, a lot of people liked the fight,” Quarantillo said. “It was the biggest fight of my career and I was very proud of that fight. It’s been a disappointing first half of this year not having been able to compete yet. I like to get in there every four to six months, so this is the longest I’ve gone without a fight in UFC.”
Aside from his current injury, the 33-year-old still feels healthy and is still pursuing a world ranking, and eventually, a championship. He has already begun preliminary discussions with his manager, Jason House, about his next fight and continues to train, albeit without taking the bumps that come with wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
A trip to see doctors in Las Vegas over the weekend confirmed he would not need surgery, instead leaning on tape, ice, sauna and electrotherapy to rehabilitate quickly in order to return in October or November.
“If I could stay off it for a month — which is what I’m going to do now and work around it — I think I could heal it up,” said Quarantillo, who now resides in Tampa, Florida. “Unfortunately, it was just bad timing.”
Despite the setback, Quarantillo still has reason to be positive. Outside of the ring, he is expecting the birth of his first child — a son — in September and he is still 4-2 since joining the UFC, with three more fights on his current contract.
He is the same age as featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and nine of the 15 featherweights ranked by UFC are at least 30 years old, meaning Quarantillo’s dreams haven’t been knocked out yet.
“How I’ve been training before the leg injury; I’m better now than I’ve ever been before,” Quarantillo said. “… There’s that sweet spot where you have the fighter IQ and you also have the experience of being in all these big fights. I want big fights moving forward and I think I’m capable of performing in the big spotlight.”
