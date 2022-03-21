Everyone starts a season hoping for a magical season. Sometimes it comes from a championship and sometimes it comes from developing a bond with a group of people that last forever.
However it’s defined, the magic can’t be bottled.
The Greater Niagara Region saw teams and individuals step into the spotlight, taking fans and teammates for an unforgettable ride. Eight teams captured sectional championships, while 11 won league titles this winter.
Narrowing down the list of top performances to 10 was brutal, but each selection checked off the criteria of a memorable season.
1. Starpoint’s nail-biting ride to state finals
Few teams in Western New York put fans on the edge of their seats and generated more jubilance than the Starpoint hockey team.
Fourteen of 27 games were decided by a goal or less — 13 one-goal games and a tie — as the margin of victory was one in each of the team’s final four games of the season, including a 7-6 overtime loss to Pelham in the state finals.
The Spartans went 14-2-1 following a 7-0 loss to Grand Island on Jan. 7, capturing the ECIC II championship along the way. Throughout sectionals, they rode the lightning bolt, but found a way to keep winning.
Two goals in the third period sent Starpoint past Grand Island for the Section VI Division 2 championship. A double-overtime goal by William Mainstone helped overcome a two-goal deficit in the third period in a 5-4 win over Salmon River to advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time.
Starpoint came from behind to tie or take the lead three times in the state finals, but came up short following a power play goal by the Pelicans. The ride may not have ended with the desired result, but the Spartans put forth an incredible season.
Players found ways to continually bring the team back from the brink. Alec Kirk scored more points in seven postseason games (18) than he did in 20 regular season games, including game-winners in the sectional finals and state semifinals. Justin Bull scored a hat trick in the finals despite playing eight games in three days thanks to the travel hockey state tournament the same weekend.
One of the caveats to a crushing defeat is that several key players return next season for another run.
2. Jaden Crumpler’s run to state finals
Crumpler thought a state championship was in his future long before this year’s state wrestling tournament. He almost proved to be prophetic.
Entering his first NYSPHSAA Division 1 tournament, the Niagara Falls junior was seeded sixth at 118 pounds, but wrestled like he was the No. 1 seed, winning his first match in an 11-0 major decision.
Crumpler needed overtime to beat Ward Melville’s former state placewinner Christian Lievano and did so by breaking a 0-0 tie with a takedown 36 seconds into the extra frame. A takedown by Northport’s Matthew Marlow with 7 seconds remaining in the finals put Crumpler one win short of a state title, but he still established himself as one of the state’s elite wrestlers.
Until the loss to Marlow, Crumpler had won 22 consecutive matches and earned his second consecutive sectional championship. Crumpler finished the season with a 32-3 record, securing 19 falls and has never been pinned in 88 career varsity matches..
3. Niagara Wheatfield ends hoops droughts
Niagara Wheatfield snapped every kind of drought imaginable during the best season in the history of the boys basketball program. It wasn’t just winning the first sectional championship in 49 years or the first Niagara Frontier League title ever, the Falcons hit milestones all season.
Prior to this season, Niagara Wheatfield had not beaten Niagara Falls since the latter merged in 2000. The Falcons not only ended that streak, but swept the Wolverines in two meetings this year.
In the process of winning the first NFL championship in school history, Niagara Wheatfield went 16-0 to become the first team other than Niagara Falls to run the table since LaSalle in 1988.
Winning the Section VI Class A-1 championship was also stylish, as the Falcons won all three games by a combined 10 points, including a 59-56 come-from-behind win over Williamsville East in the finals. A late run by Amherst in a 60-50 loss in the overall Class A sectional title game left them one win short of the state quarterfinals.
NFL player of the year Xander Fletcher was seventh in Section VI in assists (123) and Wyatt Cooper was fifth in rebounds (251), while T.J. Robinson was 15th in points (18.9) and Shawn Watson was 15th in blocks (39).
4. Niagara Falls sends 5 to states
Crumpler’s run to the state finals was spectacular, but he was also a product of a Niagara falls program loaded with talent. The Wolverines not only won third consecutive Class AA sectional and league championship, but they sent a school-record five wrestlers to states this season.
The season did not start ideally for Niagara Falls, losing in the Linda C. Knuutila Memorial Tournament and were bounced in the semifinals of the Section VI dual tournament after entering as the No. 1 seed. It even failed to win the Ken-Ton tournament a week before sectionals.
But when the postseason hit, the Wolverines were all they were billed to be. They had four Class AA champions, eight finalists and sent 12 to the state qualifier. There was little drop-off, with four champions, five finalists and seven placewinners.
No Section VI team had more champions and sent more wrestlers to states than Niagara Falls this year. Crumpler, Eian Peterson (102), Amarfio Reynolds (126) and Mike Syposs (160) were all sectional champions, while Jesiere Carter was the 160-pound runner-up.
Crumpler, Reynolds, Syposs and Carter also won their first-round matches at states, while Reynolds joined Crumpler on the podium with a seventh-place finish.
5. Lew-Port finally hauls in a sectional trophy
Lewiston-Porter was simply dominant for the majority of the season, but the true measure of the season for many was whether it could win a sectional title. Back-to-back losses in the semifinals ended promising seasons for the Lancers the previous two seasons.
But when Sophie Auer swished the game-winning layup with 3.9 seconds remaining in the Class B-1 finals, those frustrations and a 17-year title drought were vanquished. Lew-Port would ultimately won the overall Class B championship before falling to eventual state runner-up Waterloo in the Far West Regionals.
The Lancers were superb throughout the season, finishing 21-4 and shared the NFL title with North Tonawanda. A three-point loss to the Lumberjacks was the only roadblock to an unbeaten league slate for the second consecutive year.
Still, few teams could compete with Lew-Port, which was +745 in scoring margin this season and beat NFL opponents by an average of 39.1 points per game, with seven wins by at least 50 points.
Auer and Tessa Schuey shared NFL player of the year honors and both ranked among Section VI’s best in a variety of statistical categories. Auer was 10th in points (430) and sixth in steals (107), while Schuey led the section with 152 assists, 26 more than the next closest player.
Best of the rest:
6. The Kenmore/Grand Island girls hockey went from winless last season to sectional champions this year. Senior Carissa Buyea scored the game-winning goal to give the IceDevils a 4-3 win over Williamsville in the sectional finals and a sixth title in 12 years.
7. Starpoint wrestling had never been to the state dual tournament but managed to beat both its pool opponents to advance to the state semifinals. The Spartans came into the tournament unseeded after placing second in Section VI, but beat No. 4 Fox Lane 39-27 and eighth-grader Coen Freundschuh erased a 16-9 deficit in the final match to score a pin that resulted in a 33-31 win over No. 5 Indian River.
8. The Royalton-Hartland boys basketball team won the Niagara-Orleans League outright for the first time in 26 years by going 10-2 in league play this season. The Rams won their last five league games by 19.6 points per game, as Aiden Petrie was named the league’s player of the year.
9. Newfane wrestling once again owned the Niagara-Orleans League wrestling scene. The Panthers captured their eighth consecutive league title and extended its N-O dual streak to 40 straight matches. Newfane also won the Section VI Division 2 dual tournament for the first time this season.
10. Niagara Wheatfield’s Paul Wissel earned the title of Section VI’s fastest swimmer. Wissel won the 50-yard freestyle at the state qualifier in 21.74 seconds to become the first Falcon to win a sectional title since 2013. Lancaster’s Aaron Gasiewicz was the only Section VI swimmer with a faster time in the event during the season (21.34).
Honorable mention: Wilson girls basketball secured a fourth consecutive unbeaten N-O season. Lockport went undefeated in NFL boys swimming. Grand Island won the NFL boys hockey title and reached the Section VI finals.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.