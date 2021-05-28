Rains claims Friday slate at Big R

For the second time this season, persistent rain and inclement weather forced Ransomville Speedway management to cancel racing action Friday at the “Big R.”
Fans that purchased the livestream from Dirt Track Digest.TV are encouraged to email at support@dirttrackdigest.tv for a refund or credit for a future stream.
Next Friday, Moley Magnetics presents a full card of Krown Undercoating Modifieds, Investor’s Service Sportsman, KiPo Motors Street Stocks, Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks and Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman. Pit gates will open at 5 p.m. with grandstands opening at 6 and racing set to begin at 7:15. For those unable to be in attendance, the races will be streamed on www.dirttrackdigest.tv.
Thursday, Jeff Anstett brought out the brooms as he not only picked up his second win of the season for the Finish Line Auto Detail Senior Heavy class but also picked up his third win of the season in the Fisher Automotive Senior Heavy. Anthony Pollow won his third Fitzgibbon Contracting & Construction Junior 3 feature of the season. Jackson Bonesky, Cole Schumacher and Laina Stewart all won the main events for the Just Signs & Designs Novice.
Anstett took off from his pole position in the Finish Line Auto Detail Senior Heavy feature. He would hold off David Foti to score the win, his second of the season.
Eric Veihdeffer led from the start of the Fisher’s Automotive Senior Lites feature. Anstett battled with Veihdeffer for the lead and would take the lead for good coming to the white flag, hanging on to score the win.
Pollow would lead all 15 laps to pick up the win in the Fitzgibbon Contracting and Construction Junior 3 feature.
Abigail Fisher led the opening laps in the SJE Shocks Junior 2 feature. Jacob Schulz would take over the lead on lap three with Mason Hanel racing in second. Hanel would take over the lead on lap 11 and would go on to score the win.
Giovanni Paonessa led early in the feature for the Slack Karts Junior 1. Thomas Ruggiero would take over the lead prior to the halfway and pick up the win.
Bonesky won the first Just Signs & Designs Novice feature. Schumacher won the second Novice feature and Stewart won the third Novice feature.
The ”Little R” will return to action next Thursday for a full card of SANY New York Go-Kart racing, featuring the $100 to win special for the Slack Kart Junior 1 division. Pit gates will open at 5 p.m. and racing will get underway at 7. As always, free grandstand admission to watch the future stars in action on the 1/16th-mile “Little R."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.