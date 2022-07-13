The Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club has grown a reputation for how many amateur golfers it attracts from not just the United States, but around the globe.
Little do some know, though, pieces of the talent come from just a few miles down the road.
This year, the tournament isn’t filled with locals, but the four all have unique stories and paths of how they got to the Porter Cup. This year’s locals include James Blackwell (Buffalo), Anthony Delisanti (Sanborn), Rocco Randazzo (Lewiston) and Stephen Dillon (Youngstown).
Blackwell put up a good showing in Wednesday’s first round. Playing his fourth Porter Cup, the former Ball State University golfer and golf coach shot a 2-under-par 68, putting him tied with four others for the lead.
Blackwell, who was born in Buffalo, but grew up in North Tonawanda, was pleased with the opening round, but admitted it could’ve been better, but also could’ve gone worse. He added that he made a couple bogeys by chipping in with his wedges to save even more shots.
“It’s always fun,” Blackwell said. “I get to have a lot of friends and family come out and watch and support and hopefully I’ll perform well for them and just have a good time.”
Blackwell has overcome quite a bit in his golf life. Other than struggles in the game, Blackwell was in a car accident in 2009, in which he suffered several injuries and it made him switch up his swing a bit. But through everything, Blackwell has persevered and overcome the adversities.
“There were a lot of bad years after the car accident,” Blackwell said. “It took a long time to kind of learn how to score again and shape the ball again how I want to, but in a way it’s nice to know to be able to come out here and be competitive and know, ‘Hey, I can compete with some of the best around.’”
He added, the car accident, in addition to the recent Top’s Market massacre, put life into perspective for him to just come out, have fun and do the best he can.
Delisanti, a graduate of Niagara Wheatfield High School, recently played his first season at Valparaiso University. The former Falcons’ golfer was a four-time Niagara Frontier League tournament medalist and helped N-W embark on a 99-match win streak. Delisanti has also won the Buffalo District Golf Association tournament two times.
Delisanti also took his success at N-W to Valpo, becoming the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year; all-MVC First Team; MVC individual medalist; and an NCAA regional qualifier.
From that college season, Delisanti said he learned a ton as the young guy on the Beacons squad.
“Just being with all my teammates and learning how they practice and what they like to do, I can kind of pick and choose what I want to try. Which, it’s really cool to have guys from all over who do things differently,” Delisanti said.
Wednesday, Delisanti sat at 2-under heading to the 17th tee, but back to back bogies sat him back to even par on the day.
In his second Porter Cup, Delisanti admitted there was less nerves than the first time he stepped up to the NFCC tee last year.
“Like Tiger always says, ‘There’s always going to be nerves, because you care,’” he said. “I felt a little less pressure today, I guess, than last year.”
Delisanti has also been working at NFCC this summer, so he agreed having more experience with the course has helped him with this year’s tournament. And, despite a tough finish, he said it’s a long tournament and no tournament can be won on day one.
For Randazzo, he comes in as one of the younger players in the tournament. The young gun is coming off his junior season for Scott Townsend’s Lew-Port Lancers golf squad.
The soon to be senior had success last season for the Lancers, medaling in the Niagara Frontier League tournament, before eventually reaching the NYS golf tournament. There, Randazzo finished in ninth place.
Most recently, Randazzo won the BDGA Junior Stroke Play Championship, shooting 4-over (74-74) at Lockport Town and Country Club.
Randazzo finished 5-over Wednesday and had to climb uphill early after a tough triple-bogey on No. 2. He birded the eighth and ninth to get back to 1-over, before shooting 4-over on the back nine. He, like Delisanti, was also teeing it up for his second career Porter Cup and agreed, this year was less nerve-wracking than the last.
“The first time definitely felt a lot more nerves with all the people watching. I wasn’t prepared for there to be a little gallery,” he said. “I was just more prepared for the course to be set up in a difficult way. I play this course almost every day and I never see it play like the Porter Cup.”
Ultimately, Randazzo’s goal in golf is to get a college offer down south and be able to play the game year-round.
For Dillon, the former Clarkson University golfer recently transferred over to Stosh Kajfasz’s Niagara University Purple Eagles squad.
With his coach and family on hand for the day, Dillon competed in his first-ever Porter Cup.
Despite being close to the tournament his whole life, Dillon’s rise in golf was a unique path. The Canisius High School grad played football and didn’t start golfing until after high school. Once at Clarkson, he made the team and admittedly would shoot high rounds. But, after rounds and rounds of practice, Dillon continued to cut strokes off his game year in and year out.
In the 2021 Clarkson spring season, Dillon shot an even par 72 at the Oliver D. Appleton Golf Course, a college low for himself.
Despite finishing with an 83 during round one, Dillon admitted it was a surreal moment playing in his first PC.
“It was a lot of fun. I’m happy I got the opportunity to be out here. Score wise obviously wasn’t my best, but there’s still three rounds and I’m just looking forward to it and gonna try to play well in those three rounds,” Dillon said.
Obviously, every golfer’s career starts from the bottom and rises, but usually at a young age. For Dillon, that road didn’t begin until a later age than most. To see his career path grow so quickly was impressive and accomplishing to him.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to come out here. We’ve been hosting golfers for forever. Since I was a little kid, we’ve had so many people come up to our house and hang out by the water. So, being able to participate in such an elite tournament like this, not even playing golf for six years is awesome and I’m just really happy I’m here,” Dillon said.
As his golf career continues to progress, Dillon said he’ll continue to make mistakes like he did when he started playing the game, but it’s just how you deal with those mistakes, having a short memory and moving on to the next shot.
The four are back in action for round two tomorrow at NFCC. Blackwell tees off at 10:40 a.m., Delisanti at 9:50 a.m., Randazzo at 11 a.m. and Dillon at 9:10 a.m.
