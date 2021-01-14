Purple Eagles prepped for Manhattan

It'll be strength on strength this weekend when Niagara opens a four-game road trip with a pair of games at Manhattan.
The Purple Eagles (5-5, 4-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) are far and away the best team in the MAAC in taking care of the basketball, committing a conference-low 9.6 per game and leading the way with a plus-3 margin in turnovers per game.
The Jaspers (3-4, 2-4), thanks to Steve Masiello's scrambling defense, force a MAAC-best 16.4 turnovers per game.
They're also tops in the league in offensive rebounds per game (12.6), as NU coach Greg Paulus pointed out during a phone call this week, which should be an area of concern. While Niagara has improved after finishing last in the country in rebounding last season, it's still alone at the bottom of the MAAC in rebounding margin (minus-4.4), twice worse than 10th-place Canisius.
Manhattan swept last season's series with Niagara, averaging 15 offensive boards per game.
"They present a lot of challenges for us," Paulus said. "Every team kind of has their own strengths, for us, (trying) to fight on the glass, taking care of the basketball is part of the identity we’re trying to create."
The two teams will meet today and Saturday, both 4 p.m. starts as the MAAC uses series scheduling in an effort to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both teams have struggled in series openers this year, Niagara 1-3 with a minus-5 point differential and Manhattan 0-3 and minus-45. They've also both been markedly better in Game 2, NU 3-1 and plus-41 and the Jaspers 2-1, plus-8.
The Purple Eagles will also have to contend with Manhattan junior Anthony Nelson, the MAAC's fourth-leading scorer at 16.3 points per game. The Seton Hall transfer is third in the conference, getting to the line over five times per game.
Niagara could be shorthanded as well after third-leading scorer Justin Roberts left Saturday's win over Fairfield late. Paulus said he was "still waiting to get some information" on the sharpshooting senior guard.
NU is still without freshmen Tahjae Hill and Touba Traore, who both wore boots on their left ankles during the Fairfield series, and sophomore Steve Levnaic, who is recovering from an offseason injury.
Paulus said it'll be a group effort to step up if Roberts is unable to go.
"We've had different guys stepping up and a collective responsibility on both ends of the floor and that would be the case," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.