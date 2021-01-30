A day after taking a beating at the hands of Monmouth, Niagara men’s basketball was kind enough to return the favor.
The Purple Eagles led throughout Saturday’s rematch at the Gallagher Center, scoring 40 points in the paint and putting up 34 free throws in an impressive 83-74 win over one of the top three teams in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
Athletic forwards Kobi Nwandu and Jordan Cintron combined for 47 points on 15-of-21 shooting for Niagara (7-9, 6-8), which shot 60% on 2-point field goals.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” NU coach Greg Paulus said. “We beat a really good Monmouth team that’s so well-coached and just the way we responded from yesterday, I’m really, really proud of them and I thought we took a step forward in the right direction today.”
Niagara opened on a 17-5 run, with eight quick points from Nwandu and five more from Marcus Hammond.
Monmouth leading scorer Deion Hammond picked up two fouls in the opening five minutes, and NU was able to extend its lead to 13.
The Hawks (8-5, 8-4) worked their way back with a 12-2 run while Niagara went without a field goal for over three minutes. But four straight points from Cintron and a late 3 from Marcus Hammond helped push the lead to 43-37 at half.
“That was something we talked about was having great energy and enthusiasm from the start,” Paulus said. “… But when you play them, like (Friday’s game) was 10-9 and then they had a really explosive run. And so for us it was … trying to re-emphasize and focus on those details to try to prevent them from making a run.”
Nwandu and Cintron did the majority of their work after the break, scoring 30 of Niagara’s 40 second-half points. Both had five points during a 13-1 run that gave the Purple Eagles their largest lead, 71-52, with 5:31 left.
Cintron was working on a perfect game before a late missed free throw. He finished 8 for 8 from the floor and 6 for 7 from the stripe, with eight rebounds and more points (22) than minutes played (21).
Nwandu scored 25 points and may have dropped 30 if not for a 10-of-17 night from the line.
“They really did a nice job of finishing around the rim,” Paulus said. “… I thought the movement off the ball and really just making the simple play, the right play, created some opportunities.”
Niagara finished with 17 assists to 10 turnovers and turned 15 Monmouth turnovers into 22 points.
The Hawks played without backup big man Nikkei Ruttey (ankle), who put up 12 points and six boards in 22 minutes Friday.
The Hawks’ lone starting forward, 6-foot-6 Melik Martin, had a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double, but the rest of their listed forwards combined for more fouls (4) than points (3) or rebounds (1) in 23 minutes.
Barring any early-week changes — which, during this season of COVID-19, is far from a sure thing — Niagara will have this weekend off before hosting defending champion Siena on Feb. 12-13.
After that is now up in the air. The MAAC announced another series of schedule changes Saturday due to COVID pauses, clearing 100 for the season. NU’s series at Iona, which was set for Feb. 19-20, is now “TBD.” The Gaels announced Saturday that they were extending their current pause — their third this year — another 10 days. They have not played since Dec. 23.
