Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.