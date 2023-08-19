The risk never seems worth the reward when playing starters in a preseason game.
The urge to see how Josh Allen fit with his new weapons in a game couldn’t have been greater than the desire to not see him bouncing off tacklers during a meaningless exhibition. But in three drives, Allen had to run for his life at times and the offense sputtered in a 27-15 loss to the Steelers on Saturday in Pittsburgh.
When Allen had time to throw, he looked as imagined, going 7 of 10 for 64 yards, while playing 14 snaps. But the offense had four penalties — 12 total penalties by the Bills in the first half — during his short time on the field and never really got into a rhythm.
Allen’s best play was even called back due to a penalty. He had to escape pressure and drifted left, unleashing a rocket 45 yards in the air, right on the money to Gabe Davis, who tapped both feet inbounds.
But the play was called back due to a holding penalty on right tackle Spencer Brown and it was part of a sequence that saw the Bills offensive line getting flagged on three consecutive plays. Connor McGovern was called for a false start on the previous play and Brown was hit with a penalty for an illegal block above the waist on a Deonte Harty catch, and they all accumulated to a second and 34, imploding the drive.
“I probably could have gotten the ball out of my hands a little bit quicker, made a couple quicker reads,” Allen said. “I’m not concerned, either. … During the season, when we game plan for a team like that, we’ll make sure that we have parameters in place to try to negate that as much as we can. But it being the preseason, obviously just going out there and trying to call our plays and work on some things.”
Allen’s night ended when left tackle Dion Dawkins was beat off the snap, forcing Allen to scramble around the field before being taken to the ground by Steelers defensive end Alex Highsmith, which was the last thing Buffalo wanted to see.
It wasn’t an ideal first impression of the No. 1 offense — which did not include Dawson Knox, who dressed but did not play with finger injury — but it’s hardly cause for concern yet. The play calling in the preseason is always vanilla, while who and what was seen on the field against the Steelers won’t be the same as Week 1 against the Jets.
“We’re just going to get into our film room and get back to working against our defense for the time being,” Allen said. “The start of the season is a couple weeks away, so we’ve got to be prepared and focused on that and get ready for the Jets.”
Kincaid shows he's a mismatch
While the first team offense was largely dismal, tight end Dalton Kincaid showed why he was a first round draft pick in his first extended action in the NFL.
The rookie played 20 snaps and was targeted four times in the game, making three receptions for 45 yards. The only pass he didn’t catch came when Matt Barkley threw it a few yards short and the lone mistake was a false start.
Working out of the slot on all three grabs, Kincaid caught an 8-yard slant from Allen on the first offensive play of the game on a play they have run successfully throughout training camp. Later in the game, Barkley hit Kincaid on a 21-yard catch-and-run on second and 16. On the same drive, Kincaid faked a stick route and faked out Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb by running a slant before turning it into a 16-yard gain.
Since Kincaid played four snaps against the Colts and Knox did not play against the Steelers, the Bills still haven’t shown how the pair will work during a game, but it’s clear Kincaid has a chance to be a major part of the offense right away and he is a mismatch against linebackers one-on-one.
“I think he did some good things today. I think we did good things today,” Allen said. “I don’t think it was all bad. Obviously that first half, we wish it was prettier, but again, we’re going to learn from it. But I think him, especially Kincaid, came out and made some really nice plays for us and that’s a positive sign.”
Middle linebacker nowhere near solved
The middle linebacker conundrum seems far from solved after the second preseason game, aside from the fact that Terrel Bernard’s odds to win the job continue to rise, even while sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Tyrel Dodson got the start and played the first two drives, both of which ended in Pittsburgh touchdowns. Veteran A.J. Klein played the next two drives and both saw time with the reserves, playing deep into the third quarter.
While Dodson made a nice play on a run play during the second quarter, both players showed they can be a liability to cover in space. Coach Sean McDermott said Dodson couldn’t get to the outside on the first drive and it resulted in a 62-yard touchdown run by Justin Warren.
“It looked like we could have done a better job up front and fitting the run overall right there,” McDermott said. “It’s never just one person, but I thought the command of the defense and the operation with both middle linebackers — led by Tyrel — was strong.”
Klein was late in sliding over to cover Steelers tight end Connor Heyward and it left cornerback Kaiir Elam in no man’s land, as Elam was trying to cover the back of the end zone and Heyward found a hole for an easy touchdown grab.
Second-year linebacker Baylon Spector also appears to be out of contention for the job after not getting any defensive snaps until the fourth quarter. So, unless the Bills make a move to find another middle linebacker, the job seems to be waiting for Bernard once he’s healthy.
NOTES: Tackle Tommy Doyle left the game for the second consecutive week, but this time he was taken off the cart and placed in an air cast after his right leg bent awkwardly during the second quarter. Doyle missed most of last season with a torn left ACL. Defensive end Shane Ray also left with a hamstring injury.
