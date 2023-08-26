The pieces of the sky that started falling in Pittsburgh never left the sky in Chicago.
After a shoddy performance a week earlier, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills looked sharp in the opening drive of a 24-21 win over the Bears on Saturday in the preseason finale. Allen played just 6 minutes, 35 seconds and used it to go 72 yards on 12 plays, capped by a Damien Harris 2-yard touchdown plunge.
It was exactly the drive the Bills wanted, and if they had one similar against the Steelers, there is a chance they wouldn’t have had to play at all against Chicago. And while it’s just the preseason, it gives Buffalo a little momentum on offense heading into the regular season.
“We didn't get into details on how much they'd play,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “I just wanted to see them come out ready to play and see certain things. That's part of the reason why I didn't call the players either on defense. I wanted to be able to have my eyes available and see certain things from our team, and for the most part, I saw that early at least and then we got started getting some guys out.”
Allen was well protected and the offensive line was penalty-free, as the Bills committed two fouls the entire game. With a clean pocket to throw from, Allen went 5 of 7 for 49 yards, picking apart the Bears with short throws.
Stefon Diggs was the most targeted player on the drive, and after missing his first chance, Diggs caught two passes for 20 yards. Allen even got to show a little magic on the one play he felt pressure, bailing to his right and throwing across his body to a wide-open Gabe Davis for a 15-yard gain.
“As we ramp up going into the season, making sure that we're getting that feeling and understanding on game day, we got to be ready to go,” Allen said. “We weren't really sure how long we were gonna play today, So we were expecting to play quite a bit and I think guys just having that mindset of going out there like, 'All right, we're here. Let's get some work.' I think that was important for us.”
The offensive line that was ridiculed for the first preseason performance was sturdy, particularly in the running game, as the Bills made running back James Cook the focal point of the offense in his limited time on the field.
Spencer Brown and O’Cyrus Torrence created a gaping hole on the right side of the line, allowing Cook to scamper through for a 6-yard gain. On the next play, Torrence and center Mitch Morse combined to open another hole, this time giving Cook a lane for a 9-yard run.
In total, Cook carried five times for 23 yards and caught two passes for 14 yards, although his biggest play — a screen pass — was called back when left guard David Edwards was flagged for an illegal block in the back. The message was clear, though: Cook is going to be Buffalo’s workhorse in the backfield, while Harris and Latavius Murray will handle short-yardage situations.
Kyle Allen continues uneven preseason
What’s not clear is the backup quarterback situation.
Contract structure likely always made Matt Barkley bound for the practice squad, but Kyle Allen’s performance did nothing to say he was the better option to be Josh Allen’s backup this season. In fact, McDermott said it was an open competition during training camp and Barkley was the No. 2 quarterback against the Steelers before getting injured and missing the game against the Bears.
Kyle Allen had his moments against Chicago, going 18 of 34 for 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He made a gorgeous 29-yard touchdown throw to Quintin Morris, placing the ball right where it needed to be, but he also had a rough interception.
On third and 15 from the Chicago 42, Allen just needed a short gain to give Tyler Bass a chance at a field goal, but he locked onto Gabe Davis and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson read it the whole way, undercutting the pass and came up with an interception 25 yards downfield.
Despite under-throwing a wide-open Joel Wilson on the first play of the final drive, Allen was able to seal the game with a 7-yard pass to Marcell Ateman.
“We're confident Kyle and I liked how we executed that four-minute situation,” McDermott said, “and that was a key third-down conversion right there for us.”
In three preseason games, Allen has completed 59.4% of his passes for 396 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. It seems likely the Bills could find a better option as the backup on the waiver wire, but they reportedly tried to trade for San Francisco 49ers former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance. The Cowboys ultimately won the bidding with a fourth-round pick.
So unless the Bills find another team willing to make a trade for a position that’s a premium, Allen is likely the backup heading into the regular season. However, the Bills had a high-quality backup in Case Keenum — who they paid $6 million — and still felt an injured Josh Allen was a better option last season.
Benford tightens up cornerback race
The battle for the No. 2 cornerback job is officially a pick ‘em.
Dane Jackson was thought to be closing in on winning the spot after starting both of the first two preseason games and playing a total of 13 snaps. Jackson had been garnering more first-team reps when the Bills broke training camp at St. John Fisher University, but Christian Benford has quietly been creeping up.
Benford got the start against the Bears, playing both of the drives with the first-team defense. The second-year player continued a strong week of practice by tracking Bears standout D.J. Moore down the field and turning his head at the precise moment to knock the ball away and avoid a penalty.
Even when Jackson came into the game, Benford played Tre’Davious White’s position, showing the Bills weren’t just trying to get more snaps for a young player who missed a chunk of last season with an injury. Benford played 16 snaps, while Jackson had an uneventful — good or bad — 13 plays in the game.
“It’s still an open competition,” said McDermott, who deferred play-calling duties to secondary coach John Butler, but said he will call them himself Week 1. “I’m going to go grade the film and see how they played.”
It seems more likely that both will see action against the New York Jets in the season opener, but it’s obvious they are firmly ahead of 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam on the depth chart, even if McDermott said otherwise after the game. Elam didn’t get any snaps with the No. 1 defense against the Bears a week after playing deep into the game against the Steelers.
Elam once again played well into the third quarter, logging 30 snaps, but did not commit a pass interference penalty after getting whistled in each of the first two preseason games. Elam certainly isn’t in danger of getting cut, but he needs to find a way to get back on par with Benford and Jackson after all three split reps equally to start camp.
NOTES: Latavius Murray did not play in the game, but had no injury designation. Quarterback Matt Barkley (elbow), running back Jordan Mims, wide receiver Khalil Shakir (ribs), guard Connor McGovern (right leg), and linebackers Terrel Bernard (hamstring) and Dorian Williams (calf) also did not play. Linebacker Baylon Spector left in the second half with a hamstring injury.
