ORCHARD PARK — As Damar Hamlin crept toward the line of scrimmage, wiggle his way through a mass of bodies and wrapped his arms around Colts running back Evan Hull for no gain on fourth down, he dispelled any questions about whether he was ready or it was safe to play football again.
But truthfully, those who had reservations at that point simply weren't listening.
Hamlin has discussed the mental and physical challenges of his journey back to football from commotio cordis eight months ago, but he’s never admitted that he was scared to play or that all of this was happening too quickly.
Not only was Hamlin ready to play, but his doctors encouraged him to play again. Listening to people with doubts or questioning his own health can be an anchor. When that happens to someone after a traumatic injury, it’s hard to swim back to the top and the situation can be as Hamlin called it “a crutch.”
Adjectives like “miraculous” or “remarkable,” as Bills coach Sean McDermott described Saturday’s performance, are freely thrown around about Hamlin’s recovery. But the more he plays football, the more those words are likely to be used to describe his personality or talent rather than his predicament.
“I was just excited and I was ready to play,” Hamlin said. “I don't feel like I have nothing to prove at all. I don't. But in a way, you know, it's kind of like proving it to myself and just accepting a challenge of just being able to go through something so tough and just to be able to come back and overcome that. And then just to prove to yourself that nothing can stop you, nothing can stop you from doing what you want to do and reaching the heights that you want to reach.”
There is likely always going to be a space reserved in Hamlin’s brain for nervousness. When someone has to literally bring you back to life, the experience isn’t going to disappear, but after showing everyone else he can play, slowly he’ll take sole ownership of that feeling.
Hamlin said he used last week's blue and white practice as a test run to control his emotions for the game. Throughout the week the Bills planned how much each player was going to play, so when Hamlin was sent into the game — first on a kickoff after James Cook’s first-quarter touchdown run — it wasn’t a shock and he didn’t have to hesitate.
“When you step in between them lines, you put yourself at risk by hesitating, and by reserving yourself,” Hamlin said. “I made the choice that I wanted to play, it wasn't nobody else's choice but mine. So making that choice, I know what comes with it. So, you see my cleats laced up and my helmet and shoulder pads on, there ain’t gonna be no hesitation. Because you can't play this game like that. You'll put yourself at more risk by hesitating. I'm out there. I'm just not thinking twice.”
Before the game, Hamlin sprinted to the far end zone and took a knee in the corner. Roughly 20 teammates lined up behind him. Stefon Diggs, who was the first person to visit Hamlin in the hospital, told him to “let it loose.”
For Hamlin’s teammates, his three tackles didn’t come as a surprise. He had a pick-six during minicamp and another interception during training camp at St. John Fisher, so the concern of Hamlin returning to the field isn’t shared by his teammates because they see him daily.
When Bills cornerback and Hamlin’s best friend since childhood, Dane Jackson, was watching Hamlin’s first snaps back, he was watching intently, but wasn’t nervous.
“At the end of the day, it’s just playing football,” said Jackson, who was also Hamlin’s college teammate at Pittsburgh. “It’s something he’s been doing his whole life. So once he’s back out there, I’m sure it’s going to be smooth sailing.”
Jackson appears to nudge in front on cornerback race
The Bills listed three players for the No. 2 cornerback job on the depth chart, but it became clear once the game started that Jackson is the betting favorite to get the spot.
Jackson played the first three plays of the game before an errant throw by Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson landed in his arms and he returned it to the Indianapolis 13-yard line, setting up a 9-yard touchdown run by Cook two plays later. The interception was also Jackson’s final play of the game.
Kaiir Elam replaced Jackson for the second defensive possession and Christian Benford subbed in for Tre’Davious White four plays later. Elam and Benford played the remainder of the second half, logging 33 and 29 snaps, respectively.
Perhaps it was because Jackson is a two-year starter and has the most game tape and the Bills wanted to see more from Elam and Benford, but Jackson has seemed like the frontrunner throughout camp, even though the three players have rotated regularly during practices.
“The more you’re in this league, the more you’ll learn that’s just the way it is,” Jackson said. “You can’t take it personal. You can’t really look at this and that, who’s in front of you, who’s behind you. You just know every day is a competition.”
Neither Benford nor Elam saw a ton of action in the first half, but the game was also a mixed bag for both. Elam was whistled for pass interference, while Benford was flagged for holding in the half.
Elam, though, drew a hold penalty, and then a few plays later, smothered Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to draw an offensive pass interference call. He also closed the half by coming down the line and assisting Dorian Williams on a tackle at the goal line.
“They’re my brothers at the end of the day,” Benford said. “If they make a great play, I’m celebrating with them. I’m not even thinking, ‘Oh, I gotta make a play now,’ or I gotta do this. My time is gonna come. But right now it’s their time and I’m going to celebrate them.”
Similar to Benford and Elam, rookie O’Cyrus Torrence played all 23 offensive plays in the first half at right guard, while incumbent Ryan Bates only saw time as the No. 2 center when Mitch Morse was taken out of the game. Bates is still listed ahead on the depth chart and it wouldn’t be surprising if he plays more at right guard against the Steelers in the second preseason game.
Making sense of preseason playing time
Basing opinions on snap counts in the preseason is risky business, but the Bills likely tipped their hand with some of the key roster battles and how they view certain players.
For example, Dalton Kincaid played a total of four snaps in the game, meaning his time with the No. 1 offense during practice wasn’t just to get him acclimated to the NFL. The Bills have big plans for the first-round pick right away.
Buffalo views A.J. Epenesa as one of its top-four defensive ends right now and that has been the case throughout camp, playing predominantly with the No. 1 defense ahead of players like Shaq Lawson and Boogie Basham.
Shane Ray came into the game listed as a second-string defensive end with Leonard Floyd and Basham was on the third team. But Basham had a strong outing, posting three tackles and a sack, while Ray did not enter the game until the final drive of the first half and played deep into the fourth quarter, which typically doesn’t lead to a roster spot.
But Ray also made a few plays on defense and special teams. His ability to cover kicks and punts gives him an advantage, so the race between Basham and Ray could be closer than anticipated and should be a battle to watch next week.
Meanwhile, after getting a chance to be the starting middle linebacker early in camp, Baylon Spector has tumbled down the depth chart. Starting late last week, veteran A.J. Klein bumped ahead of Spector and he did not get onto the field at linebacker until the second half, which means he is now fighting for a roster spot.
NOTES: RB Damien Harris (knee), FB Reggie Gilliam (groin), DB Cam Lewis (groin), LB Terrel Bernard (hamstring), LB Tyler Matakevich (calf), DE Von Miller (knee) and DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) did not dress due to injury. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, DaQuan Jones and Taron Johnson all dressed, but did not play in the game.
