Pop the popcorn, tune up the band and roll out the balls. Basketball season has arrived.
We are set to enter a unique season in Niagara County, where there have rarely been so many talented players evenly dispersed around the area. As a result, races to the top of the Niagara Frontier and Niagara-Orleans Leagues should be highly contested and wide-open this year.
We will get you prepared on which players and teams to watch out for this winter.
Boys players to watch:
Bobby Beilein, Sr., Lewiston-Porter: A lights-out 3-point shooter early in his high school career, Beilein emerged as an all-around offensive weapon last season. Beilein was No. 3 in the Niagara Frontier League with 19.2 points per game and was second with 70 3-pointers. The 6-foot guard had 11 20-point games and a pair of 30-point outings. With the return of Jalen Duff to the Lancers, the duo should create one of the highest-scoring backcourts in Section VI.
Jalen Duff, Sr., Lewiston-Porter: When talking about the best all-around players in Western New York, Duff has to be in the conversation. He surpassed 1,000 points by his sophomore season and spent last year at Nichols, where he posted 24.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6 assists per game while managing an ankle injury. Duff is a threat to record a triple-double every night and did so against Bishop Timon last season. He registered 28.3 points per game for Lew-Port two years ago and could put John Hayes’ 57-year-old NFL record for points in a season (29.6) in jeopardy.
Xander Fletcher, Sr., Niagara Wheatfield: The reigning NFL player of the year has already proven to be one of the best point guards in Western New York, but he will have to do it without wingman T.J. Robinson for the first time. Fletcher recorded 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2 steals per game, leading Niagara Wheatfield to its first ever NFL title and first Section VI championship in 49 years. He will have to score a bit more often this year with Robinson graduated, but has proven the ability, notching seven 20-point games last season.
Jamel Johnson Jr., Sr., Royalton-Hartland: Johnson showed his versatility last season, but we’re likely about to find out just how many tricks are in his bag. He was second in the N-O League in scoring (14.6), first in rebounds (10.3) and steals (3.4) by a longshot, while also leading in assists (3.3). With league player of the year Aiden Petrie graduated, Johnson will have to prove he can make jumpers more consistently, but he had five 20-point games for Roy-Hart last year.
James Robinson, Sr., Niagara Falls: Niagara Falls just seems to always have that one long-armed guy who makes life miserable for opponents, doesn’t it? Robinson is a 6-4 transfer from Florida — he initially played for the Wolverines as a freshman — who could make a major impact for the Wolverines this year. He has the athleticism to dunk in traffic with little effort, is relentless on the glass and is a strong mid-range to outside shooter. Falls coach Carlos Bradberry says there’s improvement to be made, but if Robinson does, he could be a scholarship-caliber player.
Ready to breakout: Niagara Falls has a pair of players primed for big seasons in Nick Estell and Omarion Ralands. Estell hopped into the lineup as a freshman point guard and showed flashes of what he could become. He is quick with the ball in his hands and can be a tenacious defender. Estell showed he can score at times last season, but should be a bit more consistent this year. Ralands also improved throughout the season and can be an aggressive, wily slasher. He’s physical and understands how to use his body, with a developing jumper. The junior commanded more minutes toward the end of the season, with a 14-point, eight-rebound outing in the Class AA semifinals against Orchard Park.
Remember him? North Tonawanda’s Patrick McNeill is likely going to make teams recall quickly. The 6-5 swingman was on the verge of showing everyone how versatile he could be until a knee injury ended his junior campaign seven games in. But when McNeill was on the floor, he was a difference-maker. The Lumberjacks were 5-2 with him in the lineup and 3-11 without. McNeill averaged 14 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks prior to injury, as North Tonawanda recorded 64 points per game with him and 48 without.
NFL outlook: Niagara Wheatfield is the defending champion and Fletcher alone gives it a chance to repeat. The Falcons will have to find a secondary scoring option and replace 6-7 Wyatt Cooper’s girth in the paint, although junior Shawn Watson is one of the most athletic players in the league. Niagara Falls lost its top-two scorers but may be better this year after the addition of Robinson and the development of Estell and Robinson. Lew-Port is the wild card. Duff and Beilein will score, but the question will be whether the Lancers can replace double-double machine Logan Eoute, the interior defense of Dom Palumbo and perimeter defense of Carter Krawczyk out of a slim rotation last year.
N-O outlook: Roy-Hart is the defending champion, but Newfane may be the team to beat. After starting 6-5 last year, the Panthers got red-hot, winning nine of the last 11 games to reach the Class B-2 semifinals. Evan Myers returns after setting a school record with 53 3s and four 20-point games in his last five outings. In addition, Newfane returns four of its top-five scorers, including a sophomore trio of Landon Bramen, Ben Dickinson and Nate Snow, who combined for more than 20 points per game. With Johnson, Roy-Hart has a shot in any game, while Albion has an athletic squad this year.
Girls players to watch:
Sophie Auer, Sr., Lewiston-Porter: Last year’s co-NFL player of the year can do it all and was big in the most important moments in leading Lew-Port to a sectional title. The Daemen signee was the first Greater Niagara Region player to be named first-team all-state in a decade, averaging 18.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 3.5 assists last season, ranking in the top-10 in Section VI in points (452) and steals (111). Auer can handle the ball like a guard and defend forwards in the paint, in what should be another big season.
Brianna Barr-Buday, Sr., Nichols: The 6-2 center is one of the top post players in all of Western New York, solidified by being the University at Buffalo’s first commit from the Class of 2023. Barr-Buday was a double-double monster during her first season with Nichols, recording 14.6 points, 11 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. She had 13 double-doubles, with five games of more than 15 boards and four 20-point outings.
Annabelle Day, Fr., Cardinal O’Hara: Day and her sister, Brittany, opted to transfer from North Tonawanda over the summer. While Day may be less the offensive focal point at O’Hara, the program views her as a future Division I player and a top-notch point guard. As an eighth-grader, Day posted 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game for the Lumberjacks. Day should be in for another strong campaign in one of the best programs in the state.
Iyanna King, Sr., Lockport: King emerged as one of the top sharpshooters in the NFL last year, leading the league with 45 3s, with 15 games with at least two made 3s. She was much more than a shooter, however, recording 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game. King had a pair of 20-point games for Lockport and was in double figures in 14 games last year.
Emily Zander, Sr., North Tonawanda: Zander is one of the premier post players in Western New York and is set to embark on her fifth varsity season. The 5-10 post recorded career-highs last year in points (19.5), rebounds (11.3) and steals (2.9). She had 15 double-doubles a season ago and should once again be one of the most difficult matchups in the NFL.
Ready to break out: Wilson’s Peyton McInnis should be in the conversation as top player in the N-O League this season. She posted 9.4 points and 7.7 rebounds — including a whopping 3.9 on the offensive glass — as a sophomore. McInnis was the No. 2 rebounder in the league, and with the graduation of top scorer Bella Lemke, she should be primed to step into a featured scoring role for the Lakewomen.
Get to know her name: Lockport’s Azriel Hall. The then-freshman was called up to the varsity squad for the final five games of last season and immediately made an impact. She scored 11 points in her first game against Niagara Falls and 16 against Wilson. The 5-4 guard steps into a full-time role to help create one of the top backcourts in the NFL with King and Deaira Darrell. She’s athletic and quick and should be a nightmare defender for opposing point guards.
NFL outlook: Lew-Port and North Tonawanda were two steps ahead of everyone else in the league last year. Both had one loss — splitting the season series — and neither team played another league game that wasn’t decided by double-digits. Lew-Port must replace co-player of the year Tessa Schuey, while North Tonawanda has some key losses. The two schools possess the top players in the league (Auer and Zander), which should propel them into contention as the supporting players find their roles. But Lockport’s deep backcourt should move it into the upper tier and Kenmore West returns five of its top-six scorers after going 12-4 in the NFL last season.
N-O outlook: The league title chase starts and ends with Wilson until another school proves it can contend. The Lakewomen are in the midst of a 51-game winning streak against league opponents, and aside from a pair of wins over Albion, won every other game by double figures, winning by more than 25 points per game. They allowed 30 or fewer 12 times in 20 games last season. With McInnis, they return four of their five top scorers, including defensive maven Rian Faery.
