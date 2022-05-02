NORTH TONAWANDA — Powderpuff football may be the force propelling North Tonawanda’s newest program.
Powderpuff football has become one of the highlights of homecoming week in high schools, with excitement from girls and boys alike, turning it into a significant event each year. So when North Tonawanda athletes learned they could play flag football competitively more than once per year, it was a chance they wanted to miss.
When volleyball coach Katie Harrington opted to coach the inaugural flag football team, she didn’t have coax or harangue kids into trying out for the team. Approximately 50 kids signed up to play for the Lumberjacks and 22 were kept, many of whom are the top athletes in other sports at the school.
One of the most difficult challenges to starting a new athletic program is finding top-tier athletes, but 20 of North Tonawanda’s players play another sport, while 13 are multi-sport athletes and five play three other sports.
“It kind of helps draw more girls and bring more attention to the positive experience it can bring,” Harrington said. “It’s just a wonderful opportunity because this is something that has never been offered before. The more success that a team has, I think it draws more positive attention to draw younger athletes that want to be involved in the program.”
Five players — Kelsie Meredith, Kylie Miranto, Shea O’Rourke, Ally Privitera and Emily Zander — on the squad have been named to a Niagara Frontier League all-star team during another season this year.
Miranto scored five touchdowns, while Zander caught two touchdown passes and Meredith ran for another in the team’s 84-6 win over Niagara Falls in the season-opening game Saturday.
Since the flag football team practices twice per week and plays games on the weekends, players are free to play another sport. Ten take advantage of that at North Tonawanda.
“We’re all athletic,” Miranto said. “Obviously none of us have ever played real football before, but we’re all athletes, so that helps. … It’s a fun sport to play and getting the win is even better.”
The three leading scorers for Conference 4-leading girls lacrosse — Elizabeth Lyons, Miranto and Erza Sopi — all double as members of the flag football team. Lexi Brennan is a key member of the softball team and threw four touchdown passes. Five members of the track and field team also play flag football, including Arianna Kennedy, who intercepted three passes.
Although schedules may conflict at times, adding a second spring sport is worthwhile for many of the Lumberjacks, including the seven seniors who won’t get another opportunity.
“It was hard for them to decide what sport they wanted to do if they didn’t feel like they could dual-sport,” Harrington said. “A lot of coaches have been trying to work with the athletes, but I think it would be a wonderful experience if this could become a top sport for girls.”
The six-game season won’t end with a shot at a Section VI or state championship. Instead, the best any team can do is win a conference championship. But what’s most appealing for the players is a chance to be the founders of an athletic program that could turn into the sport of choice for spring athletes at the school in the future.
“This is going to keep growing,” said Zander, who was All-NFL in soccer and basketball. “The more we win, it’s going to encourage more people to join and in future years it’s going to keep growing.”
