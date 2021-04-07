Pray stepping down from surging GI hockey

Don Pray originally had a 10-year window in mind. But he was having so much fun his heart told him to stick around a little longer.
Pray's 11-year stint as head coach of the Grand Island boys varsity hockey team officially came to a close when he recently announced he would be stepping down.
The decision was far from easy.
"I just feel that the program is at a good juncture for me to step away from it right now," Pray said. "Bob (Simpson) and I have built a really solid program there. We're very competitive in the league. With my plans on retiring fully at the end of 2022 for teaching, I felt this was a good time to step away from hockey."
Pray explained that hockey's is a demanding season under the normal circumstances. But with the situation of following strict COVID-19 safety guidelines, a long season became even more taxing.
Combined with similar protocols and the hybrid format GI is using in school, Pray knew it was time.
During his run as head coach, the Vikings won four division titles and the program's first sectional title in 2019. But what Pray is most proud of is the consistency and character displayed by his players.
While every team was special in its own way, Pray will always have a soft spot in his heart for that 2019 team. Not because it went farther than any other team but due to the manner in which they did it.
"It was one of those special teams where if you were a first liner or a fourth liner, everybody got along and hung out with one another," Pray said. "That really was a very important part of that team. Skill-wise, I've had more skilled teams in the past, but that year for whatever reason it just all came together."
Pray gave a stick tap to John Kohler, who was coaching a club team that set the stage for moving into the WNY Varsity Ice Hockey Federation. With Pray in the high school spreading the word of how the program was growing, then-school superintendent Bob Christmann was secure that the right people were on board and ready to elevate GI hockey.
Family was always around, sometimes even on the opposing bench.
Don squared off against his brother Kyle, coach of Kenmore East, numerous times. Don also coached against his nephew Trevor, who was a captain on the Bulldogs' 2016 state championship team.
But the matchup that always had Don wringing his hands the most was when the Vikings faced Kenmore West, where his twin boys Jacob and Adam played.
Those were the evenings when Pray was torn. Obviously, his first duty was to the team he coached. But as a dad, he naturally wanted to see his sons excel.
"It's kinda weird standing on the bench, obviously I'm focused on Grand Island during those games, but you can't help but notice. Especially your kid's number out there," Pray said. "You want them to do well but my job as head coach of Grand Island is I have to win."
Hockey wasn't exclusively a boys club in the Pray household as Don's daughter Lauren was an all-state goalie who led Kenmore to the 2015 state championship.
It was Don who instilled the love of hockey in his kids. Something that will forever bond them.
"Whether it be through coaching our teams, or building a rink in our backyard in the winter, he was willing to pass on his knowledge of the game and sacrifice his time. Countless hours at the rinks, watching the Sabres on TV or even going to see the movie Miracle for the first time in theaters, hockey became a major part of our lives, something we could all bond over," Adam Pray said.
"Not only did we fall in love with the sport, we were able to excel in it, and it's all due to my dad's commitment to us and to the sport of hockey. It is without a doubt that anyone who has played for my dad has seen an improvement in their play, or understanding of the game. I am truly grateful to have had him as my coach for so many years, and I'm sure many others share this sentiment."
Don credits his wife, Tricia, for being his strength. Don said Tricia kept things running smoothly at home which allowed him the peace of mind to fully commit to all of his coaching duties.
"Especially in those overlap time periods when I was coaching the Tonawanda Lightning. I coaching the 18U team," Don said. "I was coaching Lauren's Bisons 19U team and I was coaching Grand Island. So I was coaching three teams at once and God bless her she kept me organized. There were so many nights I came home from Grand Island, ate dinner, then out the door to a practice. Then meet the kids at another practice at night. But I wouldn't have traded it for anything. I'm one of the luckiest dad's because I got to spend so much time with my kids, be there and support them and actually coach them too."
The Prays' eldest child, Sarah, took after Tricia and pursued volleyball during her time at Ken West.
That was OK by Don, who fully admits to not knowing the nuances of the game. With a big smile he watched Sarah play purely through the eyes of a dad, traveling across the country at times for tournaments.
"We're in Miami Beach and I just got to watch as a dad," Pray said. "The hockey coach in me wasn't overthinking every play. ... Oh my God it was great!"
Thanking Simpson for being a great partner in coaching, Pray said his fiery personality was the perfect compliment to his more reserved demeanor.
Pray said he feels the program is in great hands with Simpson and assistant coach Ryan Donnelly.
It wasn't easy, but Pray can walk away with a peace of mind knowing he did well.
"In my mind I felt I've definitely contributed to the program and left my mark," Pray said. "It's time for me to go. It really is."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.