LEWISTON — Not many seniors have the season Sophie Auer just had. That's what makes the sophomore's dominance so profound.
Auer headlined a magical season for Lewiston-Porter girls basketball, as the Lady Lancers cruised through the Niagara Frontier League with a perfect 11-0 record, claiming the program's first league title since 1996. And at the forefront was Auer, the deserving GNN Sports girls basketball player of the year.
A year like no other set the stage for this breakout from the Lew-Port co-captain, though it was never a sure thing. For a long time, the winter season seemed to be a lost cause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And even once sports were cleared, it's not like the players had been spending time practicing or in the weight room.
"Getting in the workout room, that was kind of hard with the four people in the gym and four people upstairs," said Auer, a 5-foot-8 forward who led the NFL in scoring at 20.1 points per game while adding an average of 8.3 rebounds and four steals. "We just had to get all that situated, and once we did that, we had a really good year, just working out and doing stuff. And I think that really helped us out in the long run of the season because we were able to do stuff and just have an advantage over the other teams."
Playing varsity as a freshman during the 2019-20 season, Auer was a standout then too as the team's leading scorer with 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. She believes getting that experience last year allowed her to get used to the varsity game early on, which allowed her to flourish as a 10th grader.
Lew-Port head coach Dick Lindamer said Auer had inspiration from a fellow NFL player of the year, noting how Grand Island alumna Lydia Sweeney was someone she wanted to emulate in terms of improving her game. Hearing of all the work the Cedarville University point guard put in, as well as comparing their strong freshmen seasons, Auer began to use some of the same training methods as Sweeney.
"By the end of her freshman year, we knew what she could be. Then she put the bulk of the time in in the offseason," Lindamer said. "She improved her perimeter game, she improved her ball handling, she got stronger, which was a big (factor). I mean, you've watched her play, she gets most of her points near the basket and she had to be able to finish with contact and she was able to do that all year."
With a deep squad that also included Tessa Schuey and Sarah Woods, Lindamer is most proud of how hardworking the Lady Lancers were. Auer and many of her Lew-Port teammates worked with assistant coach Josh Puzan, coach of the AAU Niagara Nighthawks, throughout the pandemic.
Needing to replace four starter's from last year's team, Lindamer was unsure of what 2021 would bring, especially with a roster that only carried two seniors. But he knew they had the talent, he was just unsure of who'd make the leap to take the next step in development.
That's what made Auer's growth so crucial, as she netted five double-doubles on the season, using her blazing speed and slasher mentality to punish the paint.
As dynamic as she is, Auer is also very selfless. When asked what her favorite moment was from this season, it wasn't scoring 32 against CSAT or clinching the NFL title. Auer said it was playing on the outdoor basketball courts with her teammates, as well as playing four square, noting how important that was towards building the team's chemistry.
The only real blemish on Auer and Lew-Port's resume during the 2021 campaign was the loss to Iroquois in the Section VI Class A2 semifinals. Seeing as the Lady Lancers could return up to 10 players from this team for 2021-22, Auer shared how she plans to use the postseason failure as motivation going into her junior year.
"Just really remembering that moment and thinking back that we want to play as hard as we can next time and just go all out," said Auer, who plans to play AAU for both the Nighthawks and Buffalo Titans this offseason. "And maybe get to Buff State next year, if we can. And just keep that in our heads and be ready next time to go out and play as hard as we can."
Taking into account that Auer has her junior and senior years left to play at the high school level, Lindamer believes there's only more to come.
"Once she gets an even more complete game, we expect her to be even better next year," Lindamer said.
" ... I know that she will put the work in. I know that she's going out and this year she's gonna play a little bit more AAU at a more competitive level and that's only gonna help her. It's gonna make her realize her strengths and her weaknesses and what she needs to work on. If she really wants to be 'elite,' she needs to work on her perimeter game."
Lindamer continued: "But you can't teach the hustle and she's got a good basketball IQ. She's got a great attitude, she's very unselfish, you can't coach those things and she has those. So we expect her to get better better over the next two years."
