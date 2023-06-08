Melia Towns (Center) Elizabeth Gray (Right) - Girls 100M Dash (1).jpg

Lockport junior Melia Towns (middle) runs in the girls 100-meter dash event of the 2023 Niagara Frontier League Track & Field championships May 19 at Lewiston-Porter High School in Youngstown. 

Gathered in a circle and interlocking fingers, the Lockport 4x400-meter relay team help each other stay loose.

Leah Gaskill flips a water bottle, while Melia Towns sings the famous lines of “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley to her teammates, “Don’t worry about a thing / ‘Cause every little thing is gonna be alright.”

Gaskill, Towns, Arden Anterline and Amari Germany were already familiar with each other’s competitive spirit well before forming a team, but competing as a single unit for a relay didn’t cross their minds until two weeks ago when they were brought together and won the 4x400 relay event at the Section VI Class AA championships. Now, competing in the relay is something they look forward to with a shot bringing a state title back to the Lock City hours away.

Entering as the 11th of 12 seeds, this Lions quartet will compete in the girls’ Division I 4x400 finals at the state championships, which are scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday at Middletown High School.

With a time of 4 minutes, 5.47 seconds, Lockport won the Section VI state qualifier this past Saturday at West Seneca West High School, besting Orchard Park by over two seconds.

The Lions relay members are well aware of how special of an opportunity this is for the program and those who will be watching at home.

“Last year, we didn’t have any girls at all go to states, so, it’s kind of like a big deal,” sophomore Amari Germany said. “It’s our first time going to outdoor track states.”

Even before this season, the quartet had experience competing in high environments. Anterline, who is at the starting line, is a freshman and plays basketball and volleyball at Lockport. Gaskill is an eighth-grader and helped Lockport’s swim team reach the state finals for the first time since 2016 this fall. Germany, a sophomore, is a three-year member of outdoor track and also competes in dance and cheerleading. Towns, the anchor of the group, is a junior who reached states in the 55-meter dash this past March and will also compete in the outdoor long jump event this weekend.

Being asked how they all came together caused the girls to laugh.

Even with this based on their own individual leg times, Anterline described it as “kind of random” and Towns was caught off guard as she never ran in the event before two weeks ago. But Lockport head coach Tim Willett explained with a relay like the 4x400, it takes time to find the right group and chemistry to gel together. This year’s relay, he described, is a sprint group with a “little bit of a distance kind of flavor.”

“You got to have the talent, you got to have the speed, so that certainly is the first part,” Willett said. “But I think to put yourself and to elevate yourself over other teams, it's being able to work together, have some chemistry, and you're pulling for each other.”

Girls 400M Dash - Lockport's Arden Anterline (1).jpg

Lockport freshman Arden Anterline (middle) runs in the girls 400-meter dash event of the 2023 Niagara Frontier League Track & Field championships May 19 at Lewiston-Porter High School in Youngstown. 

Before hitting the road for Middletown Thursday, the girls spent a good portion of their remaining practice time working on hand-offs, which are critical in reducing an overall time. Anterline said she is taking this even further as, with the position of first leg, she has the responsibility of jumping out to a good start.

Towns feels the weight as well serving the anchor and using her speed from the indoor dashes as prior experience.

“It’s definitely a lot of pressure,” Towns said. “But just knowing that I'm not only running for myself, I'm running for three other people, it pushes me really hard.”

At this present moment, all four members are currently projected to return in Willett’s lineup in the 4x400 next spring and are within striking distance of breaking the program record in the event (3:59.05). But right now, the girls are solely focused on having a strong outing and representing their school amongst the other eleven sections across the state.

“It’s a lifelong memory that they're going to have,” said Willett about the upcoming state championships. “Like I was telling them, going to a state meet, you remember those things and you want to be excited for it.”

The track and field state championships start at 12:30 p.m. Friday and then resume at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Greater Niagara Region State Qualifiers

Athlete School Event Time/Distance Seed
Elisabeth Gray Lewiston-Porter Girls D-II 100 Dash 12.69 29
Elisabeth Gray Lewiston-Porter Girls D-II 200 Dash 25.63 12
Zion Cheatham Lockport Boys D-I 400 Dash 49.83 13
Melia Towns Lockport Girls D-I Long Jump 18-05.50 7
Kyree Jones Lockport Boys D-I 4x400 Relay 3:26.86 12
Sam Marquez Lockport Boys D-I 4x400 Relay 3:26.86 12
Tanner Gurnett Lockport Boys D-I 4x400 Relay 3:26.86 12
Zion Cheatham Lockport Boys D-I 4x400 Relay 3:26.86 12
Arden Anterline Lockport Girls D-I 4x400 4:05.47 11
Amari Germany Lockport Girls D-I 4x400 Relay 4:05.47 11
Leah Gaskill Lockport Girls D-I 4x400 Relay 4:05.47 11
Melia Towns Lockport Girls D-I 4x400 Relay 4:05.47 11
Ben Dickinson Newfane Boys D-II Triple Jump 44-09.00 9
Tyris Parmer Niagara Falls Boys D-I 100 Dash 10.93 21
Tyris Parmer Niagara Falls Boys D-I 200 Dash 21.98 12
David Litten Niagara Falls Boys D-I Discus Toss 164-11 3
Kyle Lewis Starpoint Boys D-I 100 Dash 11.02 31
Kyle Lewis Starpoint Boys D-I 200 Dash 22.02 15
Marina Mansfield Starpoint Girls D-I Shot Put 37-00.50 10
Emily Waldron Starpoint Girls Pole Vault Championship 11-03.00 13
Shannon Zugelder Starpoint Girls 3000-meter Run Championship 10:00.52 12
Gavin Farrell Starpoint Boys D-I 4x800 Relay 8:12.53 16
Franklin Payne Starpoint Boys D-I 4x800 Relay 8:12.53 16
Timothy Lukasik Starpoint Boys D-I 4x800 Relay 8:12.53 16
Peyton Spatorico Starpoint Boys D-I 4x800 Relay 8:12.53 16

