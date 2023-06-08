Gathered in a circle and interlocking fingers, the Lockport 4x400-meter relay team help each other stay loose.
Leah Gaskill flips a water bottle, while Melia Towns sings the famous lines of “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley to her teammates, “Don’t worry about a thing / ‘Cause every little thing is gonna be alright.”
Gaskill, Towns, Arden Anterline and Amari Germany were already familiar with each other’s competitive spirit well before forming a team, but competing as a single unit for a relay didn’t cross their minds until two weeks ago when they were brought together and won the 4x400 relay event at the Section VI Class AA championships. Now, competing in the relay is something they look forward to with a shot bringing a state title back to the Lock City hours away.
Entering as the 11th of 12 seeds, this Lions quartet will compete in the girls’ Division I 4x400 finals at the state championships, which are scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday at Middletown High School.
With a time of 4 minutes, 5.47 seconds, Lockport won the Section VI state qualifier this past Saturday at West Seneca West High School, besting Orchard Park by over two seconds.
The Lions relay members are well aware of how special of an opportunity this is for the program and those who will be watching at home.
“Last year, we didn’t have any girls at all go to states, so, it’s kind of like a big deal,” sophomore Amari Germany said. “It’s our first time going to outdoor track states.”
Even before this season, the quartet had experience competing in high environments. Anterline, who is at the starting line, is a freshman and plays basketball and volleyball at Lockport. Gaskill is an eighth-grader and helped Lockport’s swim team reach the state finals for the first time since 2016 this fall. Germany, a sophomore, is a three-year member of outdoor track and also competes in dance and cheerleading. Towns, the anchor of the group, is a junior who reached states in the 55-meter dash this past March and will also compete in the outdoor long jump event this weekend.
Being asked how they all came together caused the girls to laugh.
Even with this based on their own individual leg times, Anterline described it as “kind of random” and Towns was caught off guard as she never ran in the event before two weeks ago. But Lockport head coach Tim Willett explained with a relay like the 4x400, it takes time to find the right group and chemistry to gel together. This year’s relay, he described, is a sprint group with a “little bit of a distance kind of flavor.”
“You got to have the talent, you got to have the speed, so that certainly is the first part,” Willett said. “But I think to put yourself and to elevate yourself over other teams, it's being able to work together, have some chemistry, and you're pulling for each other.”
Before hitting the road for Middletown Thursday, the girls spent a good portion of their remaining practice time working on hand-offs, which are critical in reducing an overall time. Anterline said she is taking this even further as, with the position of first leg, she has the responsibility of jumping out to a good start.
Towns feels the weight as well serving the anchor and using her speed from the indoor dashes as prior experience.
“It’s definitely a lot of pressure,” Towns said. “But just knowing that I'm not only running for myself, I'm running for three other people, it pushes me really hard.”
At this present moment, all four members are currently projected to return in Willett’s lineup in the 4x400 next spring and are within striking distance of breaking the program record in the event (3:59.05). But right now, the girls are solely focused on having a strong outing and representing their school amongst the other eleven sections across the state.
“It’s a lifelong memory that they're going to have,” said Willett about the upcoming state championships. “Like I was telling them, going to a state meet, you remember those things and you want to be excited for it.”
The track and field state championships start at 12:30 p.m. Friday and then resume at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Greater Niagara Region State Qualifiers
|Athlete
|School
|Event
|Time/Distance
|Seed
|Elisabeth Gray
|Lewiston-Porter
|Girls D-II 100 Dash
|12.69
|29
|Elisabeth Gray
|Lewiston-Porter
|Girls D-II 200 Dash
|25.63
|12
|Zion Cheatham
|Lockport
|Boys D-I 400 Dash
|49.83
|13
|Melia Towns
|Lockport
|Girls D-I Long Jump
|18-05.50
|7
|Kyree Jones
|Lockport
|Boys D-I 4x400 Relay
|3:26.86
|12
|Sam Marquez
|Lockport
|Boys D-I 4x400 Relay
|3:26.86
|12
|Tanner Gurnett
|Lockport
|Boys D-I 4x400 Relay
|3:26.86
|12
|Zion Cheatham
|Lockport
|Boys D-I 4x400 Relay
|3:26.86
|12
|Arden Anterline
|Lockport
|Girls D-I 4x400
|4:05.47
|11
|Amari Germany
|Lockport
|Girls D-I 4x400 Relay
|4:05.47
|11
|Leah Gaskill
|Lockport
|Girls D-I 4x400 Relay
|4:05.47
|11
|Melia Towns
|Lockport
|Girls D-I 4x400 Relay
|4:05.47
|11
|Ben Dickinson
|Newfane
|Boys D-II Triple Jump
|44-09.00
|9
|Tyris Parmer
|Niagara Falls
|Boys D-I 100 Dash
|10.93
|21
|Tyris Parmer
|Niagara Falls
|Boys D-I 200 Dash
|21.98
|12
|David Litten
|Niagara Falls
|Boys D-I Discus Toss
|164-11
|3
|Kyle Lewis
|Starpoint
|Boys D-I 100 Dash
|11.02
|31
|Kyle Lewis
|Starpoint
|Boys D-I 200 Dash
|22.02
|15
|Marina Mansfield
|Starpoint
|Girls D-I Shot Put
|37-00.50
|10
|Emily Waldron
|Starpoint
|Girls Pole Vault Championship
|11-03.00
|13
|Shannon Zugelder
|Starpoint
|Girls 3000-meter Run Championship
|10:00.52
|12
|Gavin Farrell
|Starpoint
|Boys D-I 4x800 Relay
|8:12.53
|16
|Franklin Payne
|Starpoint
|Boys D-I 4x800 Relay
|8:12.53
|16
|Timothy Lukasik
|Starpoint
|Boys D-I 4x800 Relay
|8:12.53
|16
|Peyton Spatorico
|Starpoint
|Boys D-I 4x800 Relay
|8:12.53
|16
