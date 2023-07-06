LEWISTON — This year’s Porter Cup will be unlike any other.
The 64th edition of Niagara Falls Country Club’s storied amateur golf tournament will feature combined men’s and women’s play, the two formerly separate tournaments running concurrently when things tee off next Wednesday.
The first nine Women’s Porter Cups were held in early June. The three-day tournaments were played Wednesday through Friday, when most fans were in work or school.
Combining with the men’s tournament in July allows organizers to expand the women’s event to four rounds, including a championship on Saturday in front of what is traditionally NFCC’s largest crowd.
“Now being in July, all those young girls who wanted to to come out and watch who they aspire to be, it’s going to be a great opportunity,” said Dena Armstrong, a Porter Cup mainstay and co-director of this year’s tournament along with another familiar face, Michael Vitch.
“We do think this is the wave of the future,” added another veteran organizer, assistant tournament director Marty Shimmel.
The field is set at 93 golfers, 65 men and 28 women. It skews younger, especially on the men’s side, in an attempt to sell potential stars on coming back in the future.
The days of top-ranked players lining up for the Porter Cup are a thing of the past. In the last decade, sponsorship exemptions allowed more than ever to play in PGA Tour events. Now, the Elite Amateur Golf Series recruits most highly-ranked amateurs with pathways to sponsors and the PGA Tour.
“We’re getting all these younger kids in the hope that they’ll enjoy their time here and start to play with us,” Armstrong said.
Highlighting the field on the men’s side are a few familiar names.
Former Niagara Wheatfield star Anthony Delisanti just made the elite eight at the North & South Men’s Championship, played at Pinehurst in North Carolina. He won his second consecutive Missouri Valley Conference championship as a sophomore this spring for Valparaiso, shooting a tournament record 13-under par over three rounds.
John Daly II is the son of popular PGA Tour pro John Daly, who needs no introduction. The duo placed second at the PNC Championship in December after beating Tiger and Charlie Woods for the title in 2021.
Garrett Angle, from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, lost last year’s Porter Cup in a playoff against Carson Bacha. Bacha’s former teammate at Auburn, Reed Lotter, shot the Tigers’ low round at the national championships this spring as a freshman.
Kent State teammates Cade Breitenstine, Ben MacLean and Chris Vandette will also be in the running. Breitenstine tied for fifth at the 2021 Porter Cup, while Vandette was the Mid-American Conference player of the year as a junior.
On the women’s side, 2019 champion Jackie Rogowicz returns in an attempt to become the first two-time Women’s Porter Cup winner. She finished sixth last year.
Lily Zhang, a 15-year-old from Williamsville, is in the field fresh off winning the 93rd New York State Women’s Amateur. Also expected to contend as always are a strong group of Canadiens led by Michigan State’s Ella Weber and Georgia Southern’s Haley Yerxa.
Next week’s events start Tuesday with the annual Ham-Am and players dinner. The women tee off first Wednesday, while the men will take a trip on the Maid of the Mist. They’ll flip-flop Thursday.
Tee times Friday and Saturday will be decided by score, with the top three women’s groups starting just ahead of the final three men’s quartets.
