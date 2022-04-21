Tyler Johnston may be a freshman, but he certainly isn’t inexperienced.
The nephew of former Wilson standout Tim Slattery and grandson of longtime coach and booster Walt Slattery, Johnston began seeing a pitching coach at 10 years old and made six starts for the Lakemen last season as an eighth-grader. He’s played a lot of baseball in a short period of time, but it would have been hard to predict his start to the season.
A year ago, Johnston had 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings. Three starts into his freshman campaign, Johnston has 41 strikeouts — including tying a 62-year-old Section VI record set by North Collins’ Bob Hammond with 20 in a no-hitter against Lyndonville on April 4 — and has tossed all seven frames in each contest.
Quite simply, Johnston doesn’t miss the strike zone, and coach Bill Atlas attributes the hot start to poise that belies his ninth-grade status.
“He has the confidence to put the ball where he wants it and throw strikes when he wants to,” Atlas said. “There is not a lot of wasted time or wasted pitches for him. You can’t really get away with throwing two bad balls away for someone to chase them. If they don’t chase them, you’re getting close to your pitch count.
"His confidence to go after any hitter is his best asset.”
After going 2-4 last season, Johnston felt he needed to add to his pitching repertoire. So he went to work with Steve Stutz, his travel coach with the Tonawanda Tomahawks, and even received some assistance from Niagara County Community College head coach Matt Clingersmith.
Throwing three times per week during the offseason, Johnston worked on his slider and splitter to build a four-pitch selection.
The slider has become his favorite pitch in critical situations, especially if he can throw it inside and allow it to curve back into the strike zone. But his splitter may have been the most critical pitch to add versatility to a fastball that has gone from 77 to 84 miles per hour since last season.
“The splitter is a pitch that comes in looking like a fastball and then the bottom drops out of it,” Johnston said. “So I felt like that was good to have because most of these varsity hitters are good at hitting fastballs.”
Not only has Johnston added pitches to his arsenal, but he has displayed superb command early in the year. His placement has been so stellar, Atlas says he may control the strike zone better than any pitcher he’s seen during his time in the program.
Johnston recorded 14 walks in his first varsity season and had a walk in all six appearances. But thus far he has walked only two batters and has thrown strikes on 78.3% of his 272 pitches. Johnston has surrendered five earned runs and 10 hits, following his 20-strikeout performance with 15 in a 3-1 win over Barker on April 8.
“My coaches are really big on hitting your spots,” Johnston said. “If you have to take a little bit off your velocity on a fastball in a key situation, that’s big.”
Johnston still has a long prep career ahead for Wilson and ran into his first setback of the season Wednesday against Akron. The Tigers recorded eight hits and scored four runs in the top of the seventh to hand the Lakemen their first loss in four games this year.
Atlas was not deterred by the performance, attributing it quality hitting from Akron. Johnston understands such occurrences can happen in baseball.
“Sometimes they can hit a ball at the shortstop five times and that’s just their bad luck,” Johnston said. “But sometimes baseball just doesn’t go in your favor.”
Presently, Johnston provides Wilson with a chance to win each time he takes the mound. With 65.1% of his outs coming via strikeout, Johnston limits opportunities for balls to be put in play, where they can hit pebbles, find a hole in the defense or bounce off a fielder’s glove.
“An average high school pitcher might get three or four strikeouts and the ball is put in play 18-to-35 times,” Atlas said. “It’s a luxury when Tyler’s in there to get double-digit strikeouts. That means the ball’s put in play 10-to-15 times and that just limits our chance for error.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
