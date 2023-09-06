LEWISTON — They call it a rivalry, but it’s more like a fun time on the golf course. They were at it again Wednesday in the first round of the 34th Senior Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club.
It’s Kevin VandenBerg vs. Steve Maddalena, at least that was the most intriguing story coming into the tournament. VandenBerg won the title by a stroke last year over Andy Bernatovicz, of Grand Island. Maddalena tied for fourth. He won his debut at Porter Cup with a victory in 2021.
Bernatovicz, a former Buffalo District Golf Association champion, was the other man in the threesome Wednesday and when it was done, he and VandenBerg shot 72 and Maddalena carded 71, tied for fourth.
While those three were trading shots, Rick Stimmel, an amateur stalwart in the Pittsburgh area, posted the best score of the day, a 2-under 68. Former Buffalonian Tony Hejna of Juno Beach, Florida, and Darren Shaw of Stoney Creek, Ontario, are a stroke back.
Maddalena, a former men’s Porter Cup player in 1979 and 1980 was 2-under until he double-bogeyed the par-4 14th hole. “Other than that, I was pretty solid,” he said, noting the 92-degree conditions were favorable for scoring. “The course is beautiful.”
VandenBerg, a well-regarded player from Pulaski, a Syracuse suburb, hopes he has gotten his disappointing round out of the way.
“I was oh-for-five on bunkers,” he said. “I found out what I was doing wrong on the backside and so I played better. My bunker play was awful. I am going right now to practice (bunker play).”
These three players who finished in the top four last year have some work to do today to catch Stimmel. He has been a consistent winner and contender in many of the Pennsylvania state events and won the Tri-State PGA Open in June.
He played both sides in 34 and had a birdie run at 11, 12 and 13.
Hejna played his high school golf at The Nichols School in Buffalo. He was runner-up three years running in the New York State Mid-Am Championship. He tied for third in the New York State Amateur in 2019.
Trent Gregory of Wake Forest, North Carolina, made a memorable Senior Division debut with a hole-in-one at No. 7 with an 8-iron that helped him to a 71. He said he has made several aces, including in tournaments.
• In the Super Senior Division, Michael McNulty of Buffalo leads with a 1-under 69. James Starnes of Fort Myers, Florida, is a stroke behind.
• Robert DeWitt of East Amherst and James Smith of Orchard Park are tied at 73 in the Legends Division.
• Randy Reifers of Milford, Ohio, leads the Super Legends for those older than 75 with a 71, two strokes clear of the reigning champion Steve Wilson of Solana Beach, California.
The 54-hole tourney continues today and wraps up on Friday with a luncheon and awards.
