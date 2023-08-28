Preparation for the New York Jets can officially begin.
But first, the Buffalo Bills must trim the roster from 90 to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Bills already released eight players Sunday: Cortez Broughton, Isaiah Coulter, Jared Mayden, Garrett McGhin, Dezmon Patmon, Jace Sternberger, DaShaun White and Shane Ray.
Buffalo didn’t enter training camp with a bevy of open roster spots and position battles and it wouldn’t be surprising to see another wave of players released before the deadline. But there are still a few difficult decisions to make before Tuesday.
One of those is whether to activate Von Miller from the PUP list or keep him there, where he will not be eligible to play until at least Week 4. Miller has shown progress recently, working out during practice off to the side, but it seems that allowing him to come along slowly seems like safest bet.
With that in mind, here are some of the easier picks to make the final roster:
Quarterback (2): Josh Allen, Kyle Allen.
Given that Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley were marginal during the preseason and the Bills reportedly made an offer for former San Francisco 49ers No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, it wouldn’t be surprising for the Bills to scour the waiver wire for another option, but there won’t be many viable candidates.
Running back (4): James Cook, Damien Harris, Latavius Murray, Reggie Gilliam (FB).
Cook is the workhorse, while Harris and Murray are the relief and short-yardage guys. Jordan Mims and Darrynton Evans had moments during camp, but none came close to challenging any of the three for a roster spot. The Bills also love Gilliam’s versatility and special teams capabilities.
Wide Receiver (6): Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Deonte Harty, Trent Sherfield, Khalil Shakir, Justin Shorter.
Diggs, Davis, Harty and Sherfield are guarantees to make the roster and see significant playing time throughout the season. Shakir was in the mix as the No. 3 receiver early in camp, but he’s fallen down the depth chart and missed last week with a rib injury. Shorter’s emergence as a potential special teams ace likely means Shakir may be inactive on gamedays.
Tight end (3): Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris.
Knox and Kincaid are the obvious choices, and given how frequently the Bills plan to use two tight ends, keeping a third makes sense. Morris separated himself from Joel Wilson and Sternberger quickly in camp and was a special teams mainstay a season ago.
Offensive line (9): Dion Dawkins, Spencer Brown, David Quessenberry, Ryan Van Demark, Connor McGovern, O’Cyrus Torrence, David Edwards, Ryan Bates, Mitch Morse.
Quessenberry likely makes the roster unless the Bills make a trade or find a more suitable option on waivers. He was the swing tackle a season ago, but didn’t have stellar training camp and the Bills seemed hopeful one of the younger tackles would step up, but Brandon Shell retired and Tommy Doyle was lost for the season. Ryan Van Demark gets the final spot as of now, but it wouldn’t be a shock for the Bills to look for an outside option.
Defensive end (5): Leonard Floyd, Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham, Shaq Lawson.
At some point the Bills are going to have to make a decision here. Whether Miller starts the season on PUP or not, it’s difficult to see them carrying six defensive ends the entire season. Epenesa and Basham flashed at times during training camp and seem like impactful players in a rotation in which no player played 50% of the snaps last season. But both offer the best trade value and it’s difficult to see the Bills cut anyone on this list outright.
Defensive tackle (5): Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Poona Ford, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle.
Settle may have been a surprise cut candidate at the beginning of camp, particularly after underwhelming first season in Buffalo. But he’s had a good preseason, and although he may be a trade option, it seems he’s played himself into a roster spot. Phillips only saw action in the preseason finale, but he re-signed on a one-year deal and it seems obvious the Bills knew he was going to miss most of the offseason after shoulder surgery.
Linebacker (6): Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, A.J. Klein, Dorian Williams, Tyler Matakevich.
The Bills will have a difficult decision to make with Baylon Spector, who started the preseason contending to be the starter at middle linebacker before tumbling down the depth chart. He left Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury and coach Sean McDermott called him week-to-week. The Bills could place him on injured reserve with a designation to return, but they would have to keep him on the roster Tuesday, cut another player and bring him back when Spector goes on IR. How quickly Bernard comes back from his hamstring injury is also another question because Dodson and Klein struggled over the final two weeks of the preseason.
Cornerback (6): Tre’Davious White, Christian Benford, Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal.
It seems Benford made a late rally to swipe the No. 2 cornerback job from Jackson, but it’s been see-saw all camp. Elam started out in the hunt — McDermott claims he still is — but he has been the No. 3 guy the last two weeks, playing deep into the third quarter. Elam is a darkhorse to be traded, but having depth at cornerback is valuable and it’s very early to give up a second-year first-round pick. Neal locked up the final spot after settling in as the backup nickel corner and is major contributor on special teams.
Safety (4): Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin.
Hamlin is the fourth safety over Cam Lewis. It would be wild to see Hamlin cut after the last eight months, but he has also earned a roster spot on the field and it’s easy to forget he was a reliable replacement — 91 tackles — when Hyde suffered a season-ending neck injury last year.
Special teams (3): Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Reid Ferguson.
Considering there was no competition brought in for them in camp, it would be a stunner to see any of the three replaced. Ferguson, however, is the most likely pick to be released if the plan is to place Spector on IR. According to Spotrac, Ferguson, the longest tenured player on the team, is the only member of this projected roster without a dead cap penalty and he has enough NFL experience to avoid waivers, meaning he could re-sign with the team the day after he’s released.
Bubble players:
Alec Anderson, offensive line: Anderson was on the Bills’ practice squad last year and he played tackle, guard and center during training camp. Heck, he played all three positions against the Bears. The Bills like his versatility and even tried him at right tackle before Van Demark against Chicago, but he surrendered a strip-sack and that was his last snap before being shifted inside. A better showing at tackle may have pushed him into a roster spot.
Ike Boettger, guard: A former starter who suffered a torn Achilles late in 2021 and signed a one-year contract for the third consecutive offseason, a finally healthy Boettger was thought to challenge for a roster spot this year, but the Bills are just too deep at guard. He played 59 snaps against the Bears, which likely doesn’t bode well for his chances at making the 53, despite being well-liked in the locker room.
Andy Isabella, wide receiver: The underdog pick of the preseason gradually climbed the receiving pecking order after a strong showing in the opener against the Colts. Isabella has speed and versatility to play in the slot and on special teams. But after getting a few reps with the No. 1 offense Saturday, Isabella hasn’t really done much to warrant a roster spot in the last two weeks. Frankly, it’s a numbers game and a McDermott-coached team keeping seven receivers would be a shocker. Given his prior lack of NFL success, the Bills have a better chance jamming Isabella through waivers and bringing him back on the practice squad than Shakir or Shorter and he’s probably better suited to be an occasional gameday call-up.
Cam Lewis, safety: This was the most difficult decision because Lewis has been with the Bills since 2019 and made the roster outright last season due to his ability to play cornerback, nickel and safety. A groin injury limited Lewis early in camp, but he had a solid showing against the Bears, notching a tackle for a loss and a big hit that forced an incompletion. But Lewis’ playing time waned after getting a chance to start and the Bills could use another tackle more than an 11th defensive back. Buffalo would surely like him back on the practice squad, though.
Ryan Van Demark, offensive tackle: Van Demark, who was on the practice squad, last season because former sixth-round pick Luke Tenuta was claimed on waivers by the Colts. Few would have picked him to make the final roster entering camp, but he gets the nod because of Shell’s retirement and Doyle’s injury. If the Bills prefer to keep Boettger and use Bates as a tackle in an emergency, he could go back to the practice squad, but Buffalo has traditionally kept four tackles on the initial 53-man roster under McDermott.
