ORCHARD PARK — The Bills have added to the roster with an influx of young talent, but how many will actually make an impact immediately or ever?

A pick-by-pick analysis of each Bills draft choice offers insight into what to expect for this season’s draft class.

Round 1, Pick 25: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Kincaid may not have been the receiver fans were hoping for, but the Bills are going to play him like one. Don’t expect Kincaid to be a big factor as a run blocker, but he should make an immediate impact in the passing game.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane mentioned Cole Beasley when talking about his ability to find holes in the middle of the field. Kincaid can operate in the slot and has a knack for dissecting zone coverage.

Buffalo extended Dawson Knox the day before the season opener, so Kincaid clearly isn’t a replacement. The Bills have shown a desire to play 12 personnel and the Knox-Kincaid tandem will allow the team to create some mismatches.

Tight ends lined up in the slot 367 times last season, a steady progression since 2019, when the Bills had 192 such snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

At 6-foot-4, Kincaid can also be split wide in the red zone and caught 35 touchdown passes during his college career. Tight ends lined up split wide 124 times last season, up from 45 in 2020.

Rookie prediction: Starter.

Round 2, Pick 59: O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

Penciling Torrence into the starting lineup immediately isn’t a given, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he was one of the first-string guards on opening day.

The Bills have made investments in guards Connor McGovern and Ryan Bates — both of whom have three years left on their deals — during the last two offseasons. They also signed former Rams starter David Edwards, but Beane couldn’t pass up Torrence, who was Pro Football Focus’ top-rated guard in college football.

Buffalo selected him in the second round, but many people had first-round grades on Torrence, including the Bills. In his lone season at Florida, Torrence was a consensus All-American and did not commit a penalty. He also did not allow a sack during his five-year college career.

At 6-5, 330 pounds, Torrence — who weighed 420 pounds in eighth grade — may not be pulling frequently on sweeps, but he is stout in the middle of the line and feels comfortable playing any of the three interior positions on the offensive line.

“Just being able to have the mental strength to do something or put your mind to something that's as hard as losing weight and just anything in general,” Torrence said. “But I feel like going through that and putting my mind and body through it, it helped me be able to stay focused and stay calm in times when I'm on the field when it's crunch time and you know you got to throw the ball, and the teams know you're throwing it.”

Torrence is the seventh offensive lineman drafted since Sean McDermott was named coach in 2017. Only Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown have seen sustained playing time.

Rookie prediction: Starter.

Round 3, Pick 91: Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

Perhaps the most glaring hole going into the draft was linebacker and many draft analysts lauded the Williams pick, but he may not be the immediate replacement for Tremaine Edmunds.

Although Williams was a middle linebacker at Tulane and made 316 tackles — 27 for a loss — Beane anticipates him beginning as an outside linebacker and playing behind Matt Milano.

At 6-foot-1, 229 pounds, Williams is a tad undersized to occupy and shed blockers to help keep Milano free in run defense. Beane didn’t commit to Williams becoming a starter (or moving to middle linebacker eventually), but did surmise that he would make the team and contribute on special teams.

ESPN’s Steve Muench believes Williams — who was PFF’s No. 8 linebacker in pass coverage last season — could be a steal because he is able to read quarterbacks and cover ground quickly in zone coverage. Beane did indicate (and Williams concurred) that Tulane’s defense scheme was more simplistic and it would take some time for him to learn.

“Our calls, I mean, they were pretty simple,” Williams said. “We would sit back, let the quarterback kind of make mistakes. We had to set the fronts, we applied pressure, as well -- we did a little bit of everything. And just understanding what the concepts are, what the coaches want out of the scheme is probably the major thing to learn.”

Rookie prediction: Special teams player.

Round 5, Pick 150: Justin Shorter, WR, Florida

It came in the fifth round, but the Bills drafted the big-bodied receiver fans have been clamoring for years to acquire. Shorter was ESPN’s eighth overall prospect coming out of high school derailed his career at Penn State and he played the final three seasons of his five-year career at Florida.

The Gators didn’t have a consistent passing game during most of his time there, but was a big-play receiver last season. He made 29 receptions for 577 yards and two touchdowns in nine games, averaging 19.9 yards per catch.

Shorter is 6-foot-4, 229 pounds, with long arms and big hands, who is a strong intermediate and deep threat. Shorter can make leaping grabs and can play with, but he’s not flexible and slow off the snap.

There is no guarantee that Shorter makes an impact, especially as a rookie. But he adds size to a receiving unit that has been among the smallest in the NFL and provides a down-the-field threat who can fit into the offense.

The Bills were clearly interested in Shorter leading up to the draft. Shorter said he took a top-30 visit, met again with Buffalo with receivers coach Adam Henry after his pro day and had a private workout for the team.

“I would definitely say I am very competitive in nature,” Shorter said. “... I know every single wide out that had went before me and I know all the teams that picked them. And I definitely know that when I get my opportunity, I’m definitely going to tear this league up. Because I’ve been working for a long time and it’s all going to pay off.”

Rookie prediction: Depth receiver.

Round 7, Pick 230: Nick Broeker, G, Mississippi

Broeker is the fourth guard acquired by the Bills this offseason. He started 13 games for Ole Miss at left guard without allowing a sack in 472 passes last season.

He also started 23 games at left tackle during his career, but his arms are a little shorter than desired for someone to play the position in the NFL. Broeker is stellar when he gets his hands on defenders, but he struggles to be first at times and it is a reason he fell to the seventh round of the draft.

A position that was repeatedly patched together in recent years is suddenly crowded on the roster. Broeker’s versatility is helpful, but he will have to stand out during training camp to secure a roster spot.

“Definitely trying to put my best foot forward," Broeker said. "I think, for me, looking to play kind of really anywhere, being able to show versatility and kind of playing wherever's needed."

Rookie prediction: Fringe roster candidate.

Round 7, Pick 252: Alex Austin, CB, Oregon State

The draft board gets limited late in the draft and it’s difficult for good teams to find players good enough to make the roster. Austin was projected to be drafted in the fourth or fifth round by NFL Network, but he plummeted to the seventh-to-last pick in the draft.

Austin is a big cornerback (6-1, 195), but inconsistent in man-to-man coverage and has stiff hips when asked to change directions. His best usage may be in zone and press coverages.

Cornerback is a position of uncertainty for the Bills with Tre’Davious White still recovering from a torn ACL and Kaiir Elam coming off an uneven rookie campaign, but the group is deep enough to make it difficult for a newcomer to crack the 53-man roster.

Buffalo re-signed Dane Jackson and Cam Lewis during free agency and had nine cornerbacks on the roster prior to drafting Austin. The Bills got production from last year’s sixth-round pick Christian Benford and Jackson was a seventh-round pick in 2019, while Rachad Wildgoose did not make the team as a sixth-round choice in 2021.

Rookie prediction: Practice squad.

Trades: The Bills traded picks 27 and 130 for the 25th pick. They also traded the 137th pick for 150 and 205. They traded the 205th pick for 230 and a 2024 sixth-round pick. Buffalo also traded No. 215 for 252 and a 2024 sixth-round pick.