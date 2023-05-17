PITTSFORD — It was 79 degrees Wednesday night in Naples, Florida, and 73 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
But Rochester, where temperatures were expected to dip as low as 34, was the golf capital of the world.
The 2023 PGA Championship kicks off today on the East Course of Oak Hill Country Club. It had been 10 years since major professional golf was played in Western New York, and the 2013 PGA Championship was held in August.
When the course and players — almost all of whom come from much warmer climates — finally thaw this morning, they’re expecting quite the challenge.
Practice rounds this week proved tough, especially as temperatures dipped and the wind whipped Wednesday. The roughs are long, as is the course, and the world’s best players are strapping in.
“To me, it's a really — this one is just a really good major championship setup,” said Scottie Scheffler, ranked second in the world and the betting favorite this week. “The rough is very penal. The fairways are really firm, so they're hard to hit. We should get, I think, a few different types of weather this week.“
“It feels like the traditional kind of what you would picture American golf to be,” added Max Homa, world No. 6. “I think a golf course like this requires a lot of precision, and when you come play a major, I feel like that's what it should require. You shouldn't be able to get away with too much.”
Multiple players compared Oak Hill to Winged Foot Golf Club, a U.S. Open host site famed for its difficulty.
•••
Rory McIlroy is always a fan favorite, but he’s got some extra juice this week.
McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll, is an Irondequoit native, and the No. 3 golfer in the world has spent plenty of time in the Flower City.
“I think when people hear New York, they think of New York City and New Yorkers, and (I) feel like the people and the culture up here is not like that very much. I feel like it feels a bit more like Midwest rather than like New York City. It's a little more of, I guess, a relaxed lifestyle up here, which is nice.
“A lot of outdoorsy stuff and you can hike and ski and there's a ton of stuff to do around the finger lakes. I've gotten to know all of that stuff.”
As WNY’s adopted PGA star, obviously McIlroy was asked if he’d met Josh Allen, the Bills’ golf-obsessed superstar quarterback.
McIlroy had not as of Tuesday morning, but Wednesday, Allen and teammate Von Miller dropped in during his practice round for a quick hello.
•••
As with any current PGA tournament, there are plenty of players with Porter Cup ties in this week’s field, including six former winners: Phil Mickelson, Brian Harman, Patrick Rodgers, Taylor Pendrith, Denny McCarthy and Brandon Wu.
