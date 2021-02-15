Perspective key for NU hockey during trying season

LEWISTON — Going into this season, Niagara hockey, which hasn’t played a game in over a month, knew there’d be bumps in the road. With COVID-19 running rampant throughout the United States in the fall and early winter, it was a near certainty that there’d be breaks in the schedule. That doesn’t mean the current break hasn’t been hard.
“If I’m being honest, it’s been a real challenge,” said head coach Jason Lammers.
The layoff has been due to COVID-19 protocols both at Niagara and the schools the Purple Eagles were set to play. Niagara played its last game on Jan. 10, a 6-2 loss to Robert Morris in Pittsburgh. The team has practiced just six times this season as a complete unit, and some players and staff members have been in and out of quarantine for over 50 days. The team's projected top 12 forwards, top six defensemen and top goaltender have missed a combined 36 man-games this season.
The next game is scheduled for Friday at Mercyhurst, and the team is hoping it happens.
Through it all, however, the players have been able to maintain perspective and work through all of the various issues confronting them this season, Lammers said.
“I think the team has done an incredible job of maintaining their attitude surrounding COVID,” he said. “We've started. We've stopped. We said, ‘Hey, we're going to play,’ and then we said, ‘Well, no, we're not.’ We've gotten sick, we've gotten not sick. It feels like we've done the whole gamut at our place. I give our guys a ton of credit.”
The lessons the players are learning now will serve them going into the future, Lammers said.
“Once we're through all this, I think you're going to see that really play out,” he said. “Not only for hockey, but in their lives. They’re learning how to keep a positive attitude through obviously really dark and challenging times.”
Forward Walker Sommer, who’s leading the team with five goals and 12 points overall, said the hard part is not knowing what’s going to happen in the future. For instance, the team could have a game to get ready for on Friday, or it could get canceled. The uncertainty makes it important to maintain a positive outlook.
“I think we're doing a pretty good job on the ice with keeping everything positive and just trying to have fun,” he said, noting they’ve been having three-on-three tournaments on Fridays.
Sommer has used the downtime to watch game film, work on his shot and try new things in practice. He’s also been watching a lot of NHL games. Aside from all of that, it’s been a bit boring.
“My Xbox hours have definitely gone up this year,” he said.
Despite the mental strain of the pandemic, Sommer said he thinks it’ll make him and the team a bit stronger mentally moving forward.
“You can turn the negatives into positives,” he said. “I think guys are just going to be a lot more mentally tough after this. I think that's really all you can say.”
On the hockey side, Lammers said it’s been important to keep the players in shape and make it as fun as possible. He said he’s been listening to what the players want to do.
“I think the best thing you can do to create fun is to listen to the guys, because what's fun to you and I maybe isn't fun to them,” he said. “So, it’s trying to find ways and listening to what they would enjoy.”
Lammers credited his staff with helping him learn and grow throughout the season, as well as keeping things loose and enjoyable for the team.
“There have been some unintended positive consequences I’ve learned and been reminded of during this time,” he said. “One of those is how important fun is.”
Alternate captain Justin Kendall said it’s been tough not knowing what’s going on with the season, but having fun at the rink has helped. And again, perspective is important.
“Honestly, I think it’s just coming to the rink with a positive attitude,” he said. “There's nothing that can be changed with all of this. It's not like there's a magic spell that can change this for us. We have to stay in our lane and enjoy what we have, right? Not many people get the chance to play college hockey and the fact that we're able to — I know it's kind of weird circumstances — but you just have to be in the moment, and have some perspective.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.