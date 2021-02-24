For Kayla Persinger, it's beyond thrilling to represent her school in the ice.
But in sports, sometimes the best moments are in the locker room. That's where laughs are had and lifelong friendships are formed.
Persinger may appreciate those moments more than most.
After two seasons dressing on her own as a member of the Lewiston-Porter boys hockey team, Persinger is enjoying the camaraderie of the locker room as a member of the Niagara County girls team.
"On the boys team you're alone in the locker room. You don't have anyone you can talk about the game and be excited," Persinger said. "With the girls, all the girls, NT, NW, Starpoint, Lew-Port, we all get along so well. There's no animosity toward anyone."
In her second season with the Lady Warriors, Persinger has proven herself to be a consistent offensive threat. Her seven points in four games are tied with teammate Natalie O'Brien tied for second place in the WNY Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation.
It's somewhat fitting given that Persinger, a junior assistant captain, will be needed to step up and fill O'Brien's role as a team leader next season.
"I definitely have big shoes to fill. Natalie is on my travel team and she's great. She's a very good captain," Persinger said.
Being a leader is something Persinger is already keenly aware of, which is why she always tries set the right example for younger girls.
"I know they look up to us so I just want to be able to be an inspiration to them to work harder and push them, maybe get a blue (sectional championship) patch or something," Persinger said. "Just put our name on the map."
NiCo head coach Greg Grosskopf was overjoyed to see Persinger added to the roster when Lew-Port joined Starpoint, Niagara-Wheatfield and North Tonawanda as the fourth member of the merged team after the Lady Warriors' inaugural season.
Grosskopf said Persinger does more than make an impact on the scoresheet. She is an all-around solid player and excellent teammate who has already made her voice known.
"She started showing last year just how great she can be," Grosskopf said. "She's a leader on the back end. She works her butt off. She's very talented."
Grosskopf added that he sees Persinger as the type of girl who takes in and applies advice from coaches. She is always striving to be better.
An All-Fed third team selection last year, Persinger is far from a one-dimensional player. She understands that her role emcompasses more than just lighting up the scoreboard. She wants to light up her teammates so they have the confidence to believe they can do anything. One of the most outgoing girls in the league, Persinger's "distinctive voice" of leadership can be heard during games.
"I'll admit I can be very loud on the bench," Persinger said with a smile. "After a goal I'm like, 'OK, high five, let's go!' And not only does that pump up our team, that energy from us getting high (off the goal) projects on the other team. It kinda knocks them down. Like, 'OK, now we're in their heads, let's go. Let's use this as motivation!'"
Niagara County heads into the second half of the regular season standing at 2-2. It opened with back-to-back wins over Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca and Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew before losing to Williamsville in what was its third game in four days during the opening week.
Opening with two wins cemented the feeling within the team that the Lady Warriors had arrived and were able to compete with and beat any team. But at the same time, the two losses served as reminders that wins won't come easy in what many consider to be the best girls league in the state.
"It was good having the girls (win) and realize it was a new season. Everything that we've been going through the last two seasons is over," Grosskopf said. "We're a brand new team this year. We're not the (expansion) team from two years ago. We're a good team this year and it was good to get those first couple wins and kind of realize we can beat these teams and stick around with some of these teams that we definitely could not have two years ago. It was definitely good to get a couple wins under their belts and start off fast."
"No one expected it so I think it was a huge accomplishment for us and was a great building moment," assistant captain Skylar Berube added.
With games against Kenmore/GI, Frontier/Lake Shore/OP and Monsignor Martin remaining on the regular season schedule, NiCo is in a very good position to finish in the top half of the eight-team Girls Fed.
That would be quite an accomplishment for a young program that finished in last place in each of first two seasons of existence.
"We have a lot of our friends on other teams and even they have said it, 'You guys are a team to reckon with,'" Persinger said.
Madison Mallone, Faith O'Connor and co-captain Amanda Jackson have also hit the scoresheet for NiCo as confidence continues to grow throughout the team.
"We're coming from different schools so we're becoming much closer and getting to know each other and how we play," Berube said, "which obviously benefits us and pushes is more towards winning a lot more games."
While coming from four different districts meant it took a little time to build chemistry, the NiCo girls also see it as a blessing. Because they don't all see each other every day in the classroom or hallways, they truly cherish every moment together at the rink.
"It's super exciting to see the girls and make new friends," Persinger said. "Its great. I love it. It's so fun."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.