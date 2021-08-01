Perkins lifts Blue Collar U closer to $1 million prize

DAYTON, Ohio — Nick Perkins put Blue Collar U on his brawny shoulders and lifted Buffalo’s alumni team one game closer to the $1 million bounty at The Basketball Tournament.
Perkins posted more points (23) and more rebounds (11) than any of the Bulls had in their three previous TBT victories and tipped in the winning bucket for Blue Collar U in Saturday night’s hard-fought 84-81 quarterfinal win over The Money Team at University of Dayton Arena.
“I love it,” Perkins said after earning Blue Collar U’s honorary hard hat for the third straight game. “Man, I don’t want it to leave me.”
Working the late shift to close out their closest game yet at TBT, the Bulls get back to the grind about 13 hours later, meeting Team 23 in the semifinals Sunday (2:30 p.m., ESPN) for a chance to play in Tuesday night’s money game.
Perkins laid out the Bulls’ recovery blueprint that they followed in winning three games in three nights four times in five years at the Mid-American Conference tournament.
“Go to the hotel, get some rest, hydrate, get a hard scout in and prepare for tomorrow,” he said. “We’ve all been in this together before.”
Blake Hamilton added 18 points for the Bulls, while Lamonte Bearden and C.J. Massinburg each scored 10, and Jeremy Harris chipped in seven.
After a slow start, the Bulls used a 13-0 run in the second quarter to take control of the game and led for most of the second half before nearly letting victory slip away on the final possessions.
Blue Collar U entered the TBT’s distinctive Elam Ending with a 75-69 lead, needing eight more points to secure the victory. After Perkins muscled in for a reverse layup and Massinburg made a free throw, The Money Team went on a 12-2 run to take the lead and create a next-basket-wins scenario.
Hamilton then freed himself for a pull-up jumper from the wing to put Blue Collar U back ahead, and Perkins and Dontay Caruthers blocked potentially winning shots at the rim and to get the ball back for the Bulls.
On the final play, Hamilton drove into the paint and tried to feed Perkins for a layup but the ball bounced back into his hands. Hamilton’s short hook shot bounced off the rim but Perkins was well-positioned for the winning walk-off put-back.
“Blake made a good baseline drive and missed a shot that he makes nine times out of 10,” Perkins said. “I saw it coming off left and I was able to get a hand on it and kind of jump and put it in. … If you crash the glass at the end of the game, something good is going to happen.”
Blue Collar U coach Adam Bauman described the Elam Ending as “like nothing I’ve experienced in my life.”
“I love the physicality of it,” Bauman said. “Because I think we have some physical guys.”
The Bulls led 40-34 at halftime, but general manager Bryan Hodgson, the former UB assistant coach now at Alabama, was displeased with Blue Collar U’s lack of physicality on boards and challenged the Bulls to rebound better in the second half.
The 6-foot-8, barrel-chested Perkins rose to the occasion throughout his team-high 32 minutes, during which the Blue Collar U outscored TMT by 10 points.
“Looking at the scouting report, I thought they didn’t have the biggest team,” Perkins said. “My guys said they would come to me and trust me to get the ball in the post and let me make plays down there, facilitate and do what I do. It was something I was looking forward to. I know what I was going to have to do, and it was working well for us.”
Hamilton scored 14 of his points after halftime to post his highest total of the tournament.
“This is probably the most aggressive game I’ve played in the tournament,” said Hamilton, a 6-6 forward who shot 7 for 13. “We have a bunch of guys who can put the ball in the basket. It was just my night to be aggressive. I felt like I had a little bit of an advantage at my size and my position.”
Wes Clark, the high scorer and winning shot-maker for Blue Collar U in the first two games, sat on the bench but did not dress because of a hamstring injury sustained in the third round.
Davonta Jordan started in Clark’s place and contributed three points, two assists and two steals in 11 minutes. But it was Bearden who started the second half and finished with an efficient 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting with an assist and no turnovers in 14 minutes.
Blue Collar U brought in another point guard to fortify the roster. Erick Neal, a 1,500-point career scorer for Texas-Arlington who scored 17 points with a career-best 15 assists in a 2017 win at Niagara University, played 13 minutes off the bench and scored three points with one assist, one steal and three turnovers.
“I’ll be better tomorrow,” said Neal, friend of Massinburg and the only other team member who did not play at UB, fellow Dallas-native Edric Dennis Jr. (six points).
Bauman was impressed with Neal’s integration to the Blue Collar U program after he arrived in Dayton late Thursday.
“For a guy who only practiced with us one time, I thought he fit right in,” Bauman said. “He made some great passes and really caused some problems when he got into the paint.”
The Bulls scored 40 points in the paint on a night when they struggled from outside making 6 of 24 from 3-point range.
“I don’t remember a game, in our four years at Buffalo and the last couple years at Alabama, when we only made six 3s,” Bauman said. “We still found a way to gut it out and win. I think it’s a testament to the character of our guys and how hard they play. It’s just something that has been ingrained in them since day one at Buffalo.”
