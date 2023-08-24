ORCHARD PARK — A smattering of Bills players were letting off steam after practice Thursday by shooting hoops on a basket in the corner of the fieldhouse. A few feet away, Christian Benford was still working.
He ditched his shoulder pads and jersey, his red undershirt was soaked with sweat and he twisted his hips and moved effortlessly until he found the right angle to lunge off the ground to catch a ball lobbed in the air by a JUGS machine. More than 20 minutes had passed since practice ended, but Benford wasn’t satisfied.
Catching uncontested passes seems like a simplistic task, but the previous day, that very drill came in handy. Josh Allen let a pass loose and Benford had his eyes on it from the start, he reached his spot in zone coverage and jumped into the air, only for the pass to sail just over his fingers to a waiting Gabe Davis.
The second-year cornerback was in the right place, but he was beaten by the perfect play call and even better throw.
But minutes later, Benford found himself in a similar scenario. Allen once again tried to lob a pass, except this time Benford got his fingers on it, deflecting the ball away from an open Davis in the corner of the end zone.
Such plays are why Benford is still in the hunt to be the Bills No. 2 cornerback behind Tre’Davious White. Dane Jackson may have the inside track, but each time he seems to lock down the job, Benford finds a way to rally and hop back into the race.
“He's done some good things,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “He's very quiet and doesn't say a lot off the field. … And he just comes in and does his job and doesn't say a lot. Like I said, he's prepared and he's done a good job to this point.”
Benford indeed seems prepared on the field, so even when he makes a mistake, it usually doesn’t take long to make a correction. He was flagged for pass interference against the Steelers, but came back a few plays later to wall off Pittsburgh receiver Calvin Austin III deep along the sideline to negate any chance of a completion, something he did to Allen and Davis during practice Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Benford was beaten by Stefon Diggs in a one-on-one drill, but one of the first plays of the ensuing 11-on-11 session saw Benford knock away a pass intended for Deonte Harty from behind without making contact with his body. Bills secondary coach John Butler said earlier in training camp that Benford has “an elite level of processing” and can take what’s taught in meetings and apply it immediately during practice.
Benford is also still trying to play catch-up, after a promising start to his rookie season was marred by injuries. A sixth-round pick out of Villanova, Benford improbably was named a starter for the first three games last year, until a broken hand caused him to miss two games.
He started two of the next five games, but an oblique injury landed him on injured reserve and the Bills opened his 21-day window to return during Week 17, but he was never activated. So Benford has used the first two preseason contests to reacclimate himself to game situations.
Benford played 35 snaps against the Colts and then played 27 against the Steelers, including six with the No. 1 defense.
“It's probably more so mentally just due to the fact that I had some more reps,” Benford told the Gazette after practice Thursday. “I'm learning from McDermott and (Butler), just understanding the game better. My mindset is to go all-out everything so I kind of came in differently, physically obviously, because I had more reps, but mentally I felt like I was at a different level.”
Jackson’s preseason playing time is reason to believe he’s still the favorite to start. He started and only played six snaps against the Colts, then got the nod again in Pittsburgh, playing seven snaps over two drives.
But if Benford continues to play well in practice and against the Bears on Saturday, it could force the Bills to split duties between Benford and Jackson the way that Benford shared time with Kaiir Elam to start last season and how Jackson and Elam split time to end the year.
“I'm focused on my lane and that's all I can do,” Benford said. “Focus on my lane, what I do and get myself better every day that's coming, just working on something different. Thinking about everything else, that's not needed.”
Injury report
Starting left guard Connor McGovern did not practice Thursday after leaving Wednesday’s session early with what the Bills designated as a right leg injury.
Linebackers Terrel Bernard (hamstring) and Dorian Williams (calf) also did not practice, nor did quarterback Matt Barkley (elbow), running back Jordan Mims and wide receiver Khalil Shakir (ribs). Defensive end Von Miller remains on the PUP list.
McDermott did not indicate if any of those players would be able to play against the Bears.
