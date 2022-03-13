BUFFALO — As Starpoint players stood in disbelief they wouldn't be winning a state title, coach Clayton Wilson stood in the middle of the ice bellowing at officials.
He was fuming over a tripping call on William Mainstone — one he felt was questionable — that resulted in the game’s fourth power play goal and the game-winner in overtime.
Pelham's celebration was well underway while the Spartans began to come to grips with the fact they had lost 7-6 in the NYSPHSAA Division 2 championship game Sunday at HarborCenter.
A state championship was within reach, but Starpoint came up one goal short in a game that featured six lead changes. Mainstone’s stick got caught in an opponent’s legs, Ben Rosenberg found himself to the right of goaltender Rich Gareau for the goal that gave Pelham its second state championship since 2017.
"I don’t like when refs get involved. They need to let the kids settle the game,” Wilson said. “This one is going to be a tough one to get over. He made the call, we have to live with it, but it’s a tough one.”
Playing in its 13th game decided by one goal this season, Starpoint (19-6-1) twice came from behind to take the lead. After Pelham took an early lead, Justin Bull found Owen Kiesman and then the two connected again three minutes later, this time with Bull hitting Kiesman to take a 2-1 lead.
The Pelicans quickly snatched away the momentum in the second period and appeared they were going to turn a deficit into a rout. Griffin Evans scored 22 seconds into the second and Luke Green scored shortly after, followed by a sneaky shot from the point by Eric Elbery to take a 4-2 lead midway through the period.
But just as Pelham scored three quick goals, the Spartans stormed back with three goals in the last seven minutes to regain a 5-4 lead. Kiesman started the rally, jamming in a rebound on a Bobby Taylor shot that rang off the post on the power play.
Another power play saw Bull score a backdoor goal on a nifty play that saw Bull make a cross-ice pass to Alec Kirk, who quickly returned it to Bull for a one-timer. Taylor then found Kirk on a breakaway to give Starpoint a 5-4 lead with 31 seconds left in the second period.
“Our power play has been on a roll this year,” Kiesman said. “I just had to tap it in and if it wasn’t for the man on the point — Bobby running it — it wouldn’t have gone in. I’m really thankful I got to play with these guys and bang one in for them.”
As fast as the Spartans took control of the game, Pelham stole it away, scoring two goals in the first 2 minutes, 13 seconds of the third period. The Pelicans peppered Gareau with 15 shots in the final frame and it appeared Starpoint had run out of gas.
Not only were the Spartans playing in a second tight game in two days, but multiple players were pulling double duty, thanks to the state travel hockey tournaments being held across Western New York simultaneously.
Matt Myhalenko, who ranks third on the team in points (31) and second in goals (15), opted to play for his travel team, while the state finals were Bull’s seventh game of the weekend. He played a travel game four hours before puck drop and immediately left to play in the finals for his travel team following the postgame ceremonies of the high school finals.
Bull still managed to record a hat trick, punching in a rebound after Kiesman summoned the energy to power up the wing and toss a puck in front of the net to tie the game with 2:40 to play.
“New York State and USA Hockey have to come together,” Wilson said. “... Somebody’s got to give because it’s not fair for kids to be having to make decisions. Justin had to leave to play in his championship and it’ll be his third game today. Kids shouldn’t have to do that. I don’t understand why USA Hockey won’t work with us. It’s mind-boggling.”
Although they refused to go away, Pelham’s early-period goals forced the Spartans to expend more energy continually fighting back. The Pelicans scored in the first two minutes of three consecutive periods, twice in the first minute of the period.
Rosenberg’s goal 1 minute, 50 seconds into overtime was finally the goal Starpoint could not answer.
“(Pelham scores) quick and they get up on teams and go in cruise mode,” Wilson said. “They got up twice and we never shut down. That locker room is special. They have a no-quit attitude, they fight for each other and they don’t give up. I’m proud of them and I would have liked the game decided five-on-five, but it’s what it is.”
Bull finished with four points, while Kiesman had two goals and an assist and Kirk had a goal and two assists. Gareau made 28 saves for Starpoint.
Evans and Luke Green both had a goal and two assists, while Louie Marcellino had two goals and an assist. Rosenberg had a goal and an assist for Pelham.
