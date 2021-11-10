Paulus encouraged by Niagara's opener against Xavier

There was no one outside the Niagara locker room who would have been disappointed with the Purple Eagles' 63-60 loss Tuesday night at Xavier.
The Muskateers, picked to finish third in the Big East this season and hovering just outside many preseason top-25 polls, were 17-point favorites against a group picked to finish 10th in the 11-team Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
After pushing a six-point halftime lead to 13 in the first six minutes of the second, Xavier certainly could have blown things open. But Niagara, which has seven players in their senior or graduate seasons, dug in, grinding away over the final 10 minutes to keep things much closer than any of the over 10,000 in attendance could have anticipated.
"There's no 13-point play," third-year Niagara coach Greg Paulus said Wednesday. "So what we tried to talk about was to kind of get from 13 to nine, from nine to six and just sort of chip away over the course of the second half, and I thought there were some unbelievable efforts and just winning plays out there that we were able to make, and certainly we got some good film against a really good program where we can watch it with the guys and grow from it."
First and foremost was senior guard Marcus Hammond, a preseason first team All-MAAC selection. After lighting up the league his first two seasons — the lefty shot 48% overall and 52.2% from deep as a freshman, 44% and 42.5% as a sophomore — Hammond's percentages dropped to 33.6% from the field and 29.2% from deep as a junior. His scoring fell from 14.3 to 12.7 points per game.
He exploded for a game-high 25 points Tuesday, hitting 9 of 17 (52.9%) from the floor and 4 of 10 (40%) from deep. Hammond made more field goals than the Purple Eagles' team total of assists (6).
"I really liked Marcus' aggressiveness," Paulus said. "From the first couple minutes to the end of the game, he was really attacking. And for him, his efficiency is something that we like to work on and for him to go 9 of 17 from the field with the other team's focal point being him, I thought that he did a really good job."
Behind Hammond, junior guard Noah Thomasson, starting for NU in his first game after transferring over from Butler Community College, added 11 points. Senior forward Jordan Cintron chipped in eight points, also earning a start. Greg Kuakumensah, another senior forward, had six points, six rebounds and three steals in 19 minutes off the bench after sitting out the Purple Eagles' Nov. 1 exhibition victory over Division III Cazenovia with what Paulus called a lower-body injury.
Also key was the NU defense, which held Xavier to 37.5% from the floor and 29.6% from deep. On the other hand, 16 turnovers to just six assists is not a ratio any coach will be comfortable with.
"I thought that we learned more about our basketball team," Paulus said. "I was really proud of the way that our team competed. I thought the competitive spirit throughout the entire game in that type of environment against one of the top teams in the Big East, I really liked the resiliency and different guys stepping up at different points.
"I thought we learned to learn about our basketball team and we are going to try to get better from some of the areas that I think we could get better at, which taking care of the basketball was certainly an area of focus for us with 16 turnovers."
The task doesn't get any easier moving forward. Niagara (0-1) spent Tuesday night in Cincinnati before traveling Wednesday to Columbus, where it will take on No. 17 Ohio State on Friday. The Buckeyes (1-0) got a scare in their opener, beating projected Mid-American Conference contender Akron at the buzzer, 67-66, on Tuesday.
Paulus spent six seasons as an OSU assistant, from 2011-17 under Thad Matta.
"I loved my six years here at Ohio State. I loved working with Coach Matta and the staff and being a part of Ohio State," Paulus said. "It's one of those (places) that it's special with the friendships developed, but also, I met my wife here and we got married here in Columbus. So for us, there's a lot of memories here and there's a lot of really great moments that we had."
Wednesday was the opening day of the early-signing period for the Class of 2022, and two of Niagara's four commits inked their national letters of intent.
Seven-foot forward Harlan Obioha, currently prepping at the Rocky Mountain Sports Academy, and 6-8 forward Donovan Hill, from Central Dauphin High School in Pennsylvania, shared their signings on social media.
Niagara also holds verbal commitments from 6-3 guard Bryce Moore (Carmel Catholic High in Illinois) and 6-4 guard Shane Lancaster (St. John's College HS in Washington, D.C.).
