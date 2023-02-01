Nakyhi Harris had to see for himself.
Throughout his childhood, Harris couldn’t escape stories about his father, which typically came in conjunction with someone remarking about their uncanny resemblance. So during middle school, he scoured the internet looking for clips.
There, on the screen, was a hulking Paul Harris. Even on court with nine other massive human beings, it was impossible to ignore the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder that made grown men look like small boys.
Until that time, Nakyhi didn’t know his father as the basketball legend who became the hottest ticket in Niagara Falls over two years and eventually a standout at Syracuse University.
Not long after, Nakyhi began to realize he could have his own future in basketball. Paul’s chest swells with pride upon the mention of his son, but he’s adamant there’s no shadow to emerge from. Nakyhi is his own person, his own player.
It comes at the perfect time, because father and son are both beginning new journeys. Nakyhi is a budding star as a sophomore for Bishop Timon, while Paul has transitioned from a decade-long professional career to being an assistant coach for the University of Hartford.
They may share the same name, but they are certainly playing a different game.
“You know who’s game his reminds me of? It reminds me of him, man,” Paul said. “He’s himself and that’s it. I want you to be you, no matter if people say this or that. Just be yourself. Just be true to yourself.”
•••
How do you give up a sport that’s brought so much to your life? The short answer is that Paul couldn’t.
Reaching the NBA wasn’t in the cards, but Paul enjoyed a successful professional career, playing in five countries and six leagues over a 12-year stretch.
Nearly a decade ago, Paul was visiting a friend in Somers, Connecticut. Paul and his wife started looking around and fell in love with the area. By the time they visited Whole Foods, Paul’s wife was looking for places nearby and they settled in West Hartford.
While living in the area, Paul became friendly with the Hartford coaches. He had long pondered the idea of being a coach himself, and coached his 11-year-old son Mason’s AAU team over the summer.
Tom Devitt was named the interim coach for the Hawks — who are transitioning from Division I to Division III — when long-time coach John Gallagher resigned during the preseason, opening up new spots on the bench and a place for Harris on the staff.
“If you play this game, you've got to give back to the game,” Paul said. “This is an opportunity I have to be able to just get back in the game. It's been so good to me, took me all across the globe. Me and my family did things that I would never think I'd be able to do and saw places I never thought I'd be able to see. ... I feel like every kid that's going up now, when you get in that position, you have to give back to the game.”
Much like he was as a player, the 36-year-old stands out on the Hartford bench. Stereotypes likely lead some to be surprised at Paul’s transition to being a coach or authority figure in general.
Whether it was having the appearance of a grown man at 17 years old — complete with tattoos and cornrows tucked behind a headband — or how, even at Syracuse, he could overwhelm opponents with sheer strength and athleticism in a style of play honed through hours at the Falls YMCA. But those are misnomers.
Harris was a highly intelligent, cerebral player. He could play every position on the floor and was a gifted passer who could blend his style into any system. Eliminating nonsensical stereotypes makes it easier to understand Paul being a natural coach.
“One of Paul's strengths was he really had a good basketball IQ,” veteran Niagara Falls coach Sal Constantino said. “He was one of the most well-liked teammates we had. So I could see young players, especially how he is right now — when I see videos and stuff that he's doing. Like, he's almost like one of the guys with those guys. So I could see him making a difference.”
Basketball acumen and résumé would be enough for Paul to be a strong coaching candidate, but he has experience few coaches around the country can understand or simulate. A nomadic life delayed his prep stardom until his junior year and then he quickly helped turn Niagara Falls High School into a venue for a can’t-miss attraction.
Paul competed for Team USA and was an impact player the moment he arrived at Syracuse, but ultimately left a year early to pursue a professional career. His assumed future in the NBA, ended after a summer league stint with Falls teammate Jonny Flynn in Minnesota and a preseason spot with the Jazz fizzled after an ankle injury.
Playing internationally allowed Paul to continue his dream of playing professionally and it helped him straighten out his life off the court, which lends to some of his most invaluable wisdom. He doesn’t shy away from past missteps, which include misdemeanor arrests before and after college.
Friend and former Robert Morris standout Caleb Green and Stockton Kings assistant coach Jimmy Alapag told Paul to be himself when he took the job at Hartford. So, sharing his past — good and bad — helps him connect with players in a way few can and why he wants to open a spa one day.
“Everything that I have been through in life, there's probably not too many situations that a freshman or senior can come to me with that I probably haven't experienced or went through something I may know about,” Paul said. “That's going to be a good thing. You're going to be able to help change a lot of people’s lives.”
•••
Not yet possessing his father’s height or girth, Nakyhi moves around the basketball court effortlessly. At times, it seems almost too easy.
And then as if someone pressed an eject button built into his back, Nakyhi springs off the hardwood, unfolds one of his long, pterodactyl-like arms to reach overtop an opponent and tip the ball to himself before throwing a half-court pass on target.
It’s a play his father made countless times and Nakyhi sees some similarities in their games, but there are differences. Sons of legends can’t avoid comparisons, but it means little more than pride for Nakyhi. He knows attempting to be a replica of his father is futile, so he doesn’t try.
Jason Rowe, Timon coach and cousin of the Harris’, says they never have to talk about trying to duplicate Paul, because Nakyhi already knows.
“He has a demeanor of wanting to be his own,” Rowe said. “It’s no disrespect to his father, but any person, any competitor wants to create their own way. He understands who his father is and he doesn’t fall into those comparisons. There are similarities in how they play, but he understands that this is how he wants to go about his career and this is his thing.”
So when Nakyhi calls a few times a week with Paul, who credits his son’s maturity to the job Nakyhi’s mother Cierra Hawkins — who was also a standout basketball player — has done raising him, sometimes the conversation is about basketball and sometimes it’s about life, but there’s no pushing him into anything undesired.
“He can help me, he can guide me without having me get in trouble and make the same mistakes,” said Nakyhi, who played varsity as an eighth-grader and freshman at Sweet Home before transferring to Timon this year. “... He can tell me now what you have to do, what it takes to get to the next level and work ethic.”
The work ethic and energy on the court — particularly without the ball — is a trait passed from father to son, even if it doesn’t appear as such all the time. Nakyhi plays with the same stone-faced expression each game and he wastes little energy on unnecessary movement.
Nakyhi doesn’t bounce around the court until he sees an opening. He’s patient and cerebral, waiting for the right opportunities to dump all his energy. Nakyhi’s energy and passion is represented in his stat line, which is another attribute acquired from Paul.
Not only is he averaging 21.3 points per game for Western New York’s No. 1 small school, but he also impacts the entire game, posting 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.1 assists per game. After notching 33 points and nine rebounds against Park, Rowe quipped afterwards that nobody would have known because Nakyhi did it without drawing attention to himself.
“They're both very smart, they're mobile, they're very cerebral, did all the little things,” said Rowe, who had a 16-year pro career overseas. "... So with that being said, there's always room for growth and there's always room for him to just excel in what it is because of his style of play. He can play pretty much almost any position on the court. So he's got a great ceiling.”
“I was really surprised in a good way how talented he was,” Constantino added. “We had Paul for how long, I know how talented Paul was. But when I say how Paul had such a good heart, in the little short time I (saw Nakyhi), he was so poised. I was like, 'Oh, this kid's got it. He's like a full package.'”
Reaching his ceiling is a long way off, as is a college destination, although Nakyhi says his dream school is Kansas. He’s already on his way to furthering his college career, but Paul doesn’t want to hear that Nakyhi is following in his footsteps. In fact, his opinion of their similarities is much more succinct.
“Hearing people tell me how polite he is, him having a 3.5 GPA — those types of things mean the most because that's going to last forever,” Paul said. “One day the ball is going to stop so having a good game, that's great. I love that, but to hear the other things — the respect that he has, how to treat other people, that's what I'm most concerned about and really proud about, to be honest.”
