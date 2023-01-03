Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

A few showers this morning, becoming a steady light rain during the afternoon hours. Record high temperatures expected. High 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.