A trio of Niagara basketball players were named first-team all-MAAC on Monday.
Angel and Aaliyah Parker were selected to MAAC women’s first-team, while Noah Thomasson was chosen for the men’s first-team. Angel Parker and Thomasson were unanimous selections.
Thomasson led the MAAC in scoring during the regular season by nearly a full point. He totaled 19.7 points per game, while averaging 21 points in conference games. Thomasson has scored at least 20 points in six of the last seven games, including a career-high 35 in Saturday’s loss to Canisius.
The Houston native had a conference-high 454 field goal attempts, but still shot 48.2%, which was 10th in the MAAC. Thomasson was also eighth in assists (3.4) and seventh in assist to turnover ratio (1.4). He was also second in the conference with 36.1 minutes per game.
Thomasson is eight points shy of 1,000 for his college career and needs 94 points to moved into the top-10 on Niagara’s single-season scoring list. He was joined by Iona’s Walter Clayton Jr. (unanimous) and Nelly Junior Joseph, Manhattan’s Ant Nelson and Rider’s Dwight Murray Jr. (unanimous).
The Purple Eagles are the No. 5 seed in the MAAC tournament and will face No. 4 Siena at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in Atlantic City.
Angel, a senior, finished fifth in the MAAC in scoring with 14.1 points per game, while also second in steals at 3.2 per game and was seventh in assists at 3.2 per game. She is a first-team honoree for the second consecutive season and was a second-team selection two years ago.
Aaliyah led the conference with 17 points per game — she was second in conference games — nearly a full point ahead of Marist’s Zaira Shazer. The sophomore’s 3.5 steals per game was tops in the MAAC and fourth in Division I. Aaliyah was also fourth in the conference with 7.6 rebounds per game.
The Parkers joined Fairfield’s Callie Cavanaugh, Iona’s Juana Camilion (unanimous) and Manhattan’s Dee Dee Davis on the first-team.
The Purple Eagles enter the MAAC tournament as the No. 2 seed after recording a program-record 16 MAAC wins this season and face the Marist-Rider winner at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Atlantic City.
As first-team selections, the Parkers and Thomasson are finalists for MAAC player of the year, which is voted on by the coaches, and will be announced Wednesday.
•••
The MAAC also announced a three-year extension to keep the MAAC basketball tournaments at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
The extension runs through 2026, after being award the tournament initially from 2020-2022 by the MAAC Council of Presidents in 2018. This year’s tournament was set up in Atlantic City on a one-year extension.
“I am pleased to announce the selection of Atlantic City’s Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall as the site for the 2024-26 MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships,” MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor said. “I want to thank all the facilities that bid to host the championships which reflects the continued interest in the event and the value it brings to a host community.”
The Albany Times-Union reported that MVP Arena — which has hosted 20 MAAC tournaments since 1990 — placed a bid to host the tournament. The conference requires a $300,000 guarantee from the host arena. It is unclear how many of the conference’s university presidents voted in favor of staying in Atlantic City.
