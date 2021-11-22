Outlooks optimistic for Niagara County, Kenmore/GI girls hockey

As the 12th season of the Western New York Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation opens, Niagara County and Kenmore/Grand Island will both be looking to be in the championship chase.
The new season brings a new team into the picture as St. Mary's of Lancaster has joined, bringing the total number of teams to mine. The playoff format has also been tweaked. The Federation tournament has been replaced by St. Mary's and Monsignor Martin playing for a private school cup, while the seven public schools battle it out for the Section VI title and the right to go to states.
Here's what to expect from our two local teams:
Niagara County
The Lady Warriors — a combined group from Niagara Wheatfield, Starpoint, Lewiston-Porter and North Tonawanda — aren't the new kids on the block anymore. Four years into their existence, they feel they can play with anyone.
"We're at the point now where we've earned respect," said senior Kayla Persinger. "We beat (Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park). We've beaten the big kids on the block. We've earned our respect now we're just proving to them we want more. We're not the pushovers anymore. We're here to stay."
NiCo has reason to be confident coming off its best season yet, having finished 4-3 and in fourth place during the abbreviated COVID-19 season. That was an impressive jump in the standings after finishing last its first two seasons.
Unfortunately, the postseason came to an early end as the Lady Warriors fell to Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca in the quarterfinals of the Section VI playoffs.
That loss has created a chip on their shoulders to want to go deeper, while the regular season success has created a belief they can get the job done.
"I would say last year was a good year," said junior forward Paige Spatarico. "It gave us confidence to know we have a structured team now, and to see our progression from the last two years."
Leading the way will be Persinger and fellow senior Skylar Berube. Berube will be on the top defensive pairing with senior Natalie Ponzi.
"Natalie is kind of our unsung hero on defense," said coach Greg Groskopf. "I thought she played really strong. She'll have a bigger role this year."
Persinger's smooth skating and puck-handling skills now be utilized up front as she has moved from defense to forward. She and sophomore sniper Madison Mallone will give the team a deadly 1-2 scoring punch.
Mallone was matched on the same line with last year's leading scorer, Natalie O'Brien. This year she will be counted on to up her game as she will play is all situations.
"Madison is gonna be a big, big key for us this year," said Groskopf. "She finished in the top 10 in points last year."
Junior Mariela Mulready will be in goal.
"We are pretty confident in ourselves that we can be a force to be reckoned with," Spatarico said.
Kenmore/Grand Island
They want that blue patch again. Not for themselves, but for their coach, Jeff Orlowski.
"Every year Coach Orlowksi helps us to improve to achieve that goal. He may be hard on us in practice but we all know it's because he can see our potential," said senior captain Molly Leggett. "We want to win this blue patch more than ever this year after last year's weird season. We want this not just for us but for Coach Orlowski and the other coaches who give there time to help us improve."
The last time this program clutched that blue sectional championship patch was the 2015-16 season, when it captured the title for a record fourth time in a row. That stretch also included the Federation title in 2014 and back-to-back appearances in the state title game in '15 and '16.
Ken/GI was one of the youngest teams in the league last season and struggled through the abbreviated seven-game regular season, going 1-6 with one overtime win.
The shortened season didn't give the younger girls enough practice time between games to hone their skills. But that test of fire has also formed a mentally tougher team that is hungry to prove it's better than that record.
Leggett and fellow senior captain Carissa Buyea will be leading the way this season. Leggett will be the rock of the defense while Buyea is one of the top forwards. Both bring the intangible qualities that all great leaders have.
Ken/GI will also get a boost in the return of junior forward Maddie Flory, who played in Massachusetts last season. She'll skate on a line with two of the team's brightest offensive stars, Izzy Bourgeault and Bella Jayme, forming what may be one of the most dangerous lines in the Fed.
"What Maddy does very well that we were missing last year is she skates very well with the puck," Orlowski said. "Great puck control. Even on the penalty kill, she'll get the puck, she's able to skate with it and keep it away from the other team. She's a possession player."
Flory also has the grit to go into the corners, dig puck a out to set up teammates for scoring chances.
Ken/GI will also have junior Carolyn Bourgeault between the pipes. An All-Fed third team selection last year, Bourgeault has been money since day one.
