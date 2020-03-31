Outbreak leaves Niagara facing world of unknowns

Much like you or I, our families, friends and neighbors, Niagara University's athletic department is in a holding pattern during these unprecedented times.
There's new information coming down each day during the COVID-19 outbreak, fallout from cancelled NCAA winter championships and spring seasons. Athletic director Simon Gray said his department is taking a wait-and-see approach as it attempts to measure the impact of the pandemic.
"You're going to get tired of hearing me say this, but we are working on all of this," Gray said during a conference call Tuesday. "... Much like the situation in real life, we won't know the full extent until it plays out."
Last Thursday, the NCAA announced it's yearly distribution to member school would total around $225 million dollars. That's less than half of its yearly projection, near $600 million, thanks to the loss of its chief revenue stream, the annual Division I men's basketball tournament.
That's a difference of over $1 million per member school, though the NCAA's weighted system awards more money to schools from higher-profile conferences which contribute more directly to the financial success of March Madness.
Gray was optimistic that the unfortunate absence of spring expenditures would make up most of what Niagara might lose. With spring sports cancelled and recruiting halted, colleges are saving money that had been budgeted for things like travel.
Niagara also isn't as dependent on a large NCAA distribution as one might think. The athletic department had a budget of $10,423,601 in 2018-19, according to the U.S. Department of Education's Equity in Athletics Data Analysis, and Gray said the NCAA only contributes around $500,000 annually through its revenue distribution fund.
"We've been very good at Niagara through the years at being fiscally responsible, and we'll be able to manage," Gray said.
"We will need to take a cautious approach going forward," he added.
The NCAA made another announcement Monday, granting an extra year of eligibility to all spring student-athletes. Returning seniors will not count toward normal scholarship limits, which potentially means more scholarship money next year.
The NCAA said schools will be allowed to take money from its national Student Assistance Fund, which is typically used to cover emergency situations such as travel due to a death in the family, in order to cover the difference.
"We're still evaluating what this looks like for Niagara," Gray said. "Will seniors be coming back? Obviously they have that opportunity now. The NCAA has given flexibility in financial aid, and institutions get to decide how to use that."
In the short term, Gray is doing what he can to build on the momentum of promising winter seasons cut short. Two of Niagara's three big-money sports, men's basketball and men's hockey, were still alive in their conference tournaments before the outbreak abruptly ended everything.
The hockey team appeared poised to make another late-season run toward the Atlantic Hockey championship, while Greg Paulus' first season leading the basketball team made Patrick Beilein an afterthought less than five months after last offseason's promising hire abruptly resigned.
While Gray said he is not actively fundraising, he will hold a Q&A with fans at 9:30 Thursday morning via video conference to answer questions and review the 2019-20 athletic year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.