ORCHARD PARK — Josh Allen is getting familiar with Dalton Kincaid.
Buffalo's first-round selection was a frequent target during 11-on-11 portions of Tuesday's voluntary organized team activity, offering glimpses of his entire route tree.
Kincaid started the day with a simple sit-down route reminiscent of Cole Beasley, but eventually made catches on a variety of routes. He stretched to haul in a 20-yard post corner, and moments later, beat the defense down the seam for a 40-yard touchdown grab.
The rookie tight end then ended the day with a slick out in which he created separation on his cut and got both feet down inbounds with ease.
It remains to be seen how Kincaid will fare when defenders are permitted to use more contact in practices and games. Kincaid must prove he can get off the line of scrimmage despite getting chipped or bumped and if he can maintain his concentration on catches with a defender ready to give him a smack.
But through rookie camps and three OTAs sessions, Kincaid has looked smooth. His routes and ability to maneuver his hips to break in and out of cuts has seemed effortless thus far, which has been rewarded by Allen.
“He's giving himself every chance he can to make plays out on the field by studying and working his craft and getting with Dawson (Knox) and the guys in the room,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, “and obviously, (tight ends coach) Rob Boras is doing a good job getting him schooled up. But it's still going to be a ramp up for him rookie year. I don't want us putting crazy expectations on him. I think you set him up to fail if you do that.”
Here are other observations from the final open voluntary OTA practice. Media is allowed to watch one practice per week, but is not allowed to report on who took first, second or third-team reps nor what position they played during team drills.
Bills receiving corps brings the beef
Kincaid is the biggest prize of a retooled crop of receivers, one that is going to have a noticeable amount of size this season.
Since 2020, Bills receivers have averaged 5 feet 11, 185 pounds. This year the group averages 6-1, 204.
The last three seasons, Davis was the only player taller than 6 feet and now 10 of the 13 receivers on the roster are at least 6-1 and only Deonte Harty (5-6) is shorter than 6 feet. Davis was also the only receiver who weighed more than 200 pounds last season and now there are eight.
Those numbers will likely decline when Buffalo trims the group from 13 to five or six during final roster cuts, but it’s notable that all of the undrafted free agents or players signed for training camp depth have size, including recently-signed Marcell Ateman.
Ateman, who is 6-4, 216, was a seventh-round pick of the Raiders in 2018 and played in the XFL last season. He should be considered to be a longshot to make the final roster, but more proof the Bills are interested in bigger receivers.
Replacing Beasley, John Brown and Isaiah McKenzie — all of whom are under 6 feet and 180 pounds — with players like Trent Sherfield and Justin Shorter reduces the ability to make tacklers miss after the catch, but also allows room for fewer precision throws by Allen.
Stefon Diggs can run any route and dodge tacklers, as can Khalil Shakir, but players like Gabe Davis, Kincaid, Sherfield and Shorter can use their bodies more to shield defenders or stretch for passes that might be a little off the mark.
Line depth will create difficult decisions
The Bills have utilized a fluid rotation on the defensive line since Sean McDermott arrived in 2017. They played five defensive ends, even after Von Miller was injured, but there were no real surprises on the final roster coming out of training camp.
This season might be different, particularly with the signing of Leonard Floyd, who practiced with the team for the first time Tuesday. Buffalo returns all six defensive ends who played last season but have three offseason acquisitions who will be part of the final roster or push to be kept.
Shane Ray, a first-round pick of Denver in 2015, is likely another longshot to make the final cut after being out of the NFL since 2018, but there are no guarantees. The Bills also claimed Kameron Cline off waivers from Indianapolis last month.
Floyd, Greg Rousseau and Shaq Lawson should be part of the 53-man squad on opening day, while Miller will join at some point, whether he starts on the physically unable to perform list until Week 6 or he is ready sooner.
But if the Bills desire to keep five edge rushers again, it could put 2020 second-round picks A.J. Epenesa and/or Boogie Basham on the bubble. That’s a good problem to have for a unit that struggled to create sacks in Miller’s absence, particularly against Cincinnati’s makeshift offensive line in the playoffs.
“This wasn't a move of, `Oh, Von might not be ready,'” Beane said of Floyd. “This was about adding to our group, adding another player. We like to rush in waves. We don't play our D-line a high volume of snaps. We want them fresh getting after that quarterback. So it was really just adding another guy to the group.”
Newly-acquired offensive tackle Brandon Shell also made his debut Tuesday and his addition also creates more competition on the offensive line. Spencer Brown, Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse and O’Cyrus Torrence are the only locks to make the final roster.
Ryan Bates’ contract and versatility makes him pretty much a lock, but he’s no longer guaranteed to be a starter. But Shell, Ike Boettger, Nick Broeker, Tommy Doyle, David Edwards and David Quessenberry will compete for three or four roster spots, depending on how many linemen the Bills choose to keep.
Shell has 72 starts in seven seasons between the Dolphins, Jets and Seahawks, while Edwards started 45 games at guard for the Rams over four seasons and Boettger started 10 games in 2021 before a torn Achilles late in the season kept him out for almost all of last year. The Bills were high on Doyle — a 2021 fifth-round pick — before tearing his ACL one game into last season.
