O'Neil makes it 3 D-1 commits for NCCC

A year ago at this time, Niagara County Community College had never produced a NCAA Division I women's basketball player.
Now there are four former Thunderwolves set to play in the D-1 ranks next season.
Sophomore point guard Nickelle O'Neil announced her commitment to Saint Peter's on Wednesday, becoming the third member of this year's Thunderwolves to ink a D-1 offer. Newfane native Paige Emborsky is headed to Abilene Christian and while forward Aubrey Halloran will head down the road to Niagara.
Last June, Kenetria Redfern became the first player in the history of NCCC women's hoops to go D-1 when she committed to Maryland Eastern Shore.
"We were blessed to have her," said NCCC coach Nate Beutel. "She's got incredible speed. It's game-changing speed, and that's on both ends of the floor."
O'Neil is an Amherst native who played for her father, Nick O'Neil, at Cardinal O'Hara. She started her collegiate career at Vincennes University, a NJCAA Division I junior college in Indiana, where she played 26 games as a freshman.
Then she decided to head closer to home, originally transferring to Rochester's Monroe Community College, the 2017-18 NJCAA D-2 national champion and NCCC's chief rival in Region III. But the Tribunes cancelled their 2019-20 season, citing a failure to recruit enough players after their former head coach, Tim Parrinello, resigned. Parrinello had been placed on leave following claims of financial aid violations.
O'Neil and former O'Hara teammate Cierra Harrison, a Lockport native, both transferred from MCC to NCCC, helping the Thunderwolves become a bona fide national contender. They were set to open the NJCAA D-2 national tournament before the coronavirus outbreak wrecked sports this spring.
"The transition was actually pretty easy," O'Neil said. "We felt like the girls were welcoming me with open arms and the coach was very nice toward me.
"... Once I started practicing with them, it kind of gelled. I knew we had a chance to make it all the way. I feel like we definitely could have won it all."
O'Neil finished third in the country in total steals with 138, turning her defense into transition opportunities for the high-scoring Thunderwolves. She also helped create on a team with plenty of scoring, finishing second in the nation with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3-to-1.
Overall, O'Neil averaged 9.1 points, 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 steals in just over 24 minutes a game, starting all 31 of NCCC's contests.
"Offensively, she's got great vision, she can always get into the gaps and seams of the defense and create for others," Beutel said. "... Defensively, she's a lockdown defender. And that's always been her calling card, where she's made her money. She can defend somebody 94 feet. And that's where she made us so much better was on that end of the floor."
At Saint Peter's, O'Neil will join a program that went 9-21 last season, including 6-14 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The Peacocks get up and down and take care of the ball, two things that should fit O'Neil's game.
"I feel like they play with a fast-paced tempo and I feel like I would fit in well there," she said. "... They want me to come in and just give my all, be the person that can drive and kick, make the plays, handle the ball, be the general up the floor."
Playing for the Peacocks will also mean multiple games a year against former teammates like Halloran and Angel Parker (O'Hara) at Niagara and Anndea Zeigler (O'Hara) at Canisius, as well as plenty of familiar former friends and foes from the AAU circiut.
"That's actually going to be really exciting to me," O'Neil said. "It's just going to be like old times except we'll be playing against each other."
O'Neil was also recruited by Florida Atlantic, Morehead State, Wagner and sever Division II schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.