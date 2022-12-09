The banners hanging in the Gallagher Center offer proof of a distant past. There was a time when it was common for truly great players to step between the purple sidelines.
Hall of Famers like Dave Bing, Larry Costello, Calvin Murphy and Bob Lanier all laced up sneakers and played inside the Gallagher Center. They were all-time great players, but time has faded the memories and pushed their names off the tip of anyone’s tongue.
The last time an NBA Draft pick played at Niagara was Nov. 16, 2012, when 6-foot-10 Mike Muscala — a 2013 second-round pick of the Mavericks — scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead Bucknell to an 88-71 win over the Purple Eagles. That was Joe Michalich’s last season as coach.
Travel back another year to find the last first-round selection played at the Gallagher Center, as Andrew Nicholson played only 15 minutes in St. Bonaventure’s 72-70 win. Niagara’s Tahjere McCall — who finished his career at Tennessee State — is the last NBA player to play in a game there, after going undrafted and playing one game for the Nets in 2019.
That may change when Eastern Michigan rolls in for a non-conference game at 1 p.m. Sunday.
A 6-10, 170-pound beanpole, Emoni Bates was at one time considered to be America’s next great, coveted basketball prodigy. With the height of a center and the ball-handling skills of a point guard, Bates was the No. 3 overall prospect in 2021.
Bates signed at Memphis, but a turbulent year sent him to his hometown school to repair a draft stock that’s now uncertain. However, the talent is still visible — averaging 20.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game — it’s a chance for local basketball fans to see the most highly-touted NBA prospect to play at Niagara in a decade.
“(Bates) is certainly their leading scorer, but they also have other guys that are double-figure guys,” Niagara head coach Greg Paulus said. “... It’s not just one guy. They’re a team that really scores it well and we’re just going to make as difficult as possible as we start our preparation.”
When Niagara and Eastern Michigan scheduled a home-and-home series, it’s unlikely either program expected a player of Bates’ caliber to take the court. Bates committed to Michigan State in 2016, but flipped to play for Penny Hardaway as the gem in a recruiting class that was thought to put Memphis back among college basketball’s top tier.
Many saw some of Hardaway in Bates. He received his first college offer at 13 when a highlight reel garnered one million views, he was predicted to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft at 14, was on the cover of Sports Illustrated at 15 and was labelled "the best recruit in years" at 16.
He played 18 games, averaging 9.7 points per game on 38.6% shooting. At one point, Bates requested to come off the bench as he struggled to find his place on a team plagued with dissent.
Bates ultimately played a total of 15 minutes, scoring eight points, in Memphis’ two NCAA tournament games. But because Bates graduated from high school a year early and doesn’t turn 19 until next month, he was unable to enter the draft.
As he looked for a new home, rumors swirled about Bates and about his father — who created Ypsi Prep Academy for Bates to play his junior year of high school — being overbearing. On the surface, transferring to Michigan or Michigan State seemed logical for the Ypsilanti native, but The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn reported neither were truly interested.
He landed at Eastern Michigan, of the Mid-American Conference, to rebuild his reputation. But on Sept. 18, Bates was arrested during a traffic stop in which he admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the night. The vehicle he was driving was borrowed and there was gun inside.
Ultimately, Bates pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of attempting to transport a loaded firearm in a vehicle and the felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon and altering identification marks on a firearm were dropped.
Returning for the start of the season after being suspended from school entirely until his legal matters were cleared, Bates is flashing glimpses of what made him a top recruit for a 2-8 Eagles team that has five losses by single digits and is currently the 46th-ranked draft prospect, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.
“There’s still things he can do better, but he’s just got to adapt because everybody’s focused on him,” Eastern Michigan head coach Stan Heath said. “... He’s just got to learn to move off the ball and finding different ways to impact the game. He’s easy to coach, he’s a hard worker, a good teammate and he’s still adjusting from playing in a different role than last year; a bigger role with a target on his back.”
Bates, whom Eastern Michigan has not made available to the media this season, made a splash in the season opener, scoring 30 points on 12 of 19 shooting in a five-point loss to Michigan. He has three more games of 20-plus points, but he also has shot less than 40% in three other games.
In an 87-81 loss to Illinois State on Wednesday, Bates had nine points on six shots, both season-lows. But Heath says Bates is still learning how to play against grown men. The two frequently have one-on-one film sessions and Bates calls him an “old-time player” because of his desire to constantly find areas to improve, which he says NBA scouts have noticed.
“He’s in the weight room extra and he’s trying to gain weight and all the things necessary to reach the next level,” Heath said. “He is a guy who wants to win. It’s not just about him. He’s trying to do things to help his team win. He’s still a young player that’s figuring out things sometimes. Players get so much notoriety and hype and people expect so much, but really, he’s still and 18-year-old.”
Bates presents a mismatch problem for most teams, but Niagara has two players 6-10 or taller — Harlan Obioha and Touba Traore — but both are centers. Still, Niagara has length in 6-7 Aaron Gray and 6-6 David Mitchell.
The Purple Eagles are coming off a split in their first two MAAC games and guard Noah Thomasson is coming off his third 20-point game of the season in a 64-60 win over Quinnipiac on Sunday.
Niagara hit 10 3-pointers in the game, but will need to control the tempo against a team averaging more than 76 points per game. The Purple Eagles have scored more than 70 points three times in eight games thus far.
“We just try to be the best version of ourselves, no matter who comes in the gym,” Gray said. “Five-star, high school — it doesn’t really matter. We’re just going to treat everybody the same and play Niagara basketball.”
