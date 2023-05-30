ORCHARD PARK — As John Butler took his customary morning stroll on a sweltering September morning in Miami, he tried to flush the thoughts circling his mind. But the same problems wouldn’t go away.
Micah Hyde suffered a season-ending neck injury the previous week. Jordan Poyer re-injured his elbow. Dane Jackson hurt his neck. Christian Benford broke his hand during the game. Tre’Davious White was still recovering from a torn ACL.
Butler continued to wonder how he could piece together a secondary good enough to stop the Dolphins? The secondary was hardly the problem that day's loss, but attrition eventually caught a Bills unit with three All-Pros missing a combined 28 games due to injuries.
Injury problems didn’t get much better for Buffalo, as different players were shuttled in and out of the lineup seemingly weekly.
Poyer played through his elbow injury, but picked up a punctured lung, cracked ribs and a lingering knee ailment along the way. Benford played in nine games before getting hurt again, and although White returned on Thanksgiving, he was at times a relic of his former self, still working his way back mentally and physically.
And then there was Damar Hamlin. Enough said.
The Bills started six different cornerbacks and six safeties during the season as a unit that was once one of the best secondaries in the NFL was ravaged. But when Poyer returned to the field during voluntary organized team activities, the Buffalo was at full strength for the first time since Thanksgiving 2021.
“You're developing the No. 1 DB in your group all the way to we have 17 now,” Butler said. “You're putting the time into each one of them, and I'm proud of the way we responded and persevered. Whoever played I thought played at a good-enough level, obviously, to get us to the playoffs and that's where we got to, but that's not unexpected. Football is a violent game. That's why we're always trying to get everybody ready.”
Good enough couldn’t stop the Bengals and the Bills dropped from No. 1 to 15th in pass defense last season. No matter how much a team prepares, though, when it gets to the sixth cornerback and sixth safety, it’s not feasible to believe the secondary can operate at the same level.
Buffalo was able to scrape by without White during the second half of the 2021 season, but losing Hyde was hard to disguise. Hamlin played adequately, but there were times — especially after Hamlin’s injury — when Hyde’s absence was noticeable.
Prior to last season, Hyde and Poyer missed two games apiece since arriving in 2017. Not only did Hyde play in as many games last year as he missed in his first five seasons with the Bills, but Poyer also missed four games.
“We feed off each other, we play off each other, we know what each other's thinking,” Poyer said after re-signing with the Bills in March. “We know the conversations that need to be had post-snap, pre-snap, during-snap, and so when it kind of breaks up like that and you kind of are getting thrown off, it makes it a little harder.”
It also gets harder when a secondary accustomed to playing together as a whole is discombobulated, as even cornerback Levi Wallace — who started 52 games in four years — left for Pittsburgh following the 2021 season.
Prior to White’s injury 11 games into 2021, the Bills largely used the same secondary for 2 1/2 seasons. Hyde, Poyer, Wallace, White and Taron Johnson missed a total of 14 games between the start of the 2019 campaign and the Thanksgiving game Nov. 25, 2021 in New Orleans.
Jackson played soundly with White out of the lineup in 2021, but the injuries at safety and revolving door at cornerback negated the communication and chemistry built over the previous three seasons.
“We're always talking about, it's 1,500 reps a year,” said Butler, who has coached the Bills secondary since 2018. “That's thousands of reps in the preseason, in the offseason. They are a sounding board as much as we're telling them what to do. It's constant communication, feedback, are they comfortable with where we're headed schematically, fundamentally. I think there is a strong level of trust there, too.”
The lone missing piece remains Hamlin, who was a limited participant for the OTA practice open to the media Tuesday and again didn’t wear a helmet. But after not going through any drills last week, Poyer practiced in full.
Not only did Hyde, Johnson, Poyer and White practice together in full for the first time since 2021, the Bills also have new additions like safety Taylor Rapp to add to the lineup.
Buffalo has questions to answer prior to the start of the season, like defining Rapp’s role in the defense, as well as who will take the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite White. Last year’s first-round pick Kaiir Elam showed flashes as a rookie and had a higher grade (64.6) than Jackson (58.6) and Benford (55.7), according to Pro Football Focus.
Meanwhile, Jackson’s coverage grade (64.2) was actually better as the No. 1 cornerback before White’s return than it was afterwards, when it dipped to 40. And it’s also easy to forget Benford — who the Bills have flirted with moving to safety — started five of his nine games as a rookie.
If Hyde, Poyer and White can get back to full strength, it should push the defense back into the upper tier of the NFL. The Bills secondary was PFF 10th-ranked team in coverage last year, but before the injuries, they were fifth.
“You got to have a chip on your shoulder,” Hyde said. “Almost getting back last year but then having this whole offseason to prepare, I'm excited. … What 32 year old comes back after neck surgery and balls out? That's what I'm trying to do. You gotta be a little wired different but a lot of guys around here like that. And that’s what’s cool to be around a bunch of the guys.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.