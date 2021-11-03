NORTH TONAWANDA — Not many would have projected Lewiston-Porter to reach the Section VI B1 finals two weeks ago.
The Lancers lost six of their last seven matches of the regular season, but they clawed back with three-set wins over Cheektowaga and Maryvale to reach the sectional championship in a matchup of the unlikeliest of opponents Wednesday at North Tonawanda High School.
Neither fourth-seeded Lew-Port or No. 6 Olean entered the match with a winning record, but both teams had not dropped a set in sectional play.
The Lancers, however, did not have any more magic left in the tank to prolong their postseason run, falling to the Huskies in three sets, 25-10, 25-15, 25-11.
“The girls played hard,” Lew-Port head coach Stephanie Horanburg said. “The inexperience of being in a big game really hurt us today. They played with their hearts out and gave it all they could.”
Lew-Port’s main bugaboo proved to be service points. The Lancers allowed 19 service points, including 17 aces. Not only did initial serves fall to the floor, but they could not get solid first touches consistently enough to pass the ball. This kept L-P (9-12) from consistently getting into its offensive system and attacking the Olean defense.
The Lancers never went down without a tussle, but the Huskies had an answer during each set. Olean (9-9) ended the first set with 13 of the last 15 points and then finished off the second set with eight of the last 10 points, before ending the match eight of the final nine points.
“Servicing killed us tonight,” Horanburg said. “That was the factor. We couldn’t get a pass off the serve. Give it to Olean, they served great.”
Although Lew-Port’s playoff run ended one win shy of a championship, Horanburg is proud of her team for reaching this point in the season. Not only did it have to run through the Niagara Frontier League gauntlet, but four of the six losses down the stretch did not go beyond three sets.
Still, the Lancers managed to rally and make a run into the finals and their nine wins are the program’s most in more than a decade.
“We play in a tough, tough division and the last two games are usually against defending champs of our section,” Horanburg said. “At the end of our season, we play a tough road with big schools. Where we are today — I’m extremely proud of them. They did well.”
Adele Dwaileebe had seven kills and Michelle Droney had five for Olean, which plays the Springville/Depew winner in the overall Class B sectional championship at 5:30 p.m Monday at North Tonawanda.
