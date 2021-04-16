Let's give Amelia Strong her flowers while she's here.
The superb Niagara Falls native signed her National Letter of Intent to play for Division I Long Island University-Brooklyn Friday at Cardinal O'Hara High School. Strong, who also played volleyball and was on the Lady Hawks track and field team, has been a dominant force in arguably Western New York's most dominant girls basketball program. She was able to cap her O'Hara hoops career this year with a 14-0 senior season and a third consecutive Monsignor Martin championship.
Going with LIU was an easy call for Strong, as the 6-foot-2 forward verbally committed there in May 2020. The Blackbirds are expecting a lot from Strong, who said the LIU staff wants her to come in and be a leader.
"The coaches having experience with being professionals and playing at the high level, I knew that I could really get advised and really be able to grow there," Strong said. " ... Them being experienced, with being at the high level, playing at the high level and playing overseas and just playing at the professional level, I knew I could get the help and get to the level I could get to being at that school."
Those former pros and D-I players include head coach Rene Haynes, former University at Buffalo assistant Cara Pearson, Chris Dunn, Kalisha Keane and Faith Suggs. Strong also cited the program's playing style and family environment as key factors to her commitment.
O'Hara's record may have been flawless this year, but knowing the challenges the pandemic posed made the Lady Hawks' season that much more special. The monotony of the lockdown was straining, which the team co-captain in Strong said took a toll on her.
Thankfully Strong had her teammates to lean on. The senior shared a message as to how she was able to get through that time.
"Just keep pushing and praying and just believing that everything will fall in place," Strong said. "And everything will just be fine. And it's just we've gotta stick through it and everything will be good. ... You've gotta struggle, or go through, just to see that better outcome."
Despite the pandemic, Strong was able to contribute to the program's eighth straight Monsignor Martin title during the 2021 season.
"So this whole season was very challenging, but it actually helped me to become a better teammate and understand my teammates," said Strong, who averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and steals, respectively, per game this winter on 60% shooting from the field.
"And just how to be a better team overall. It wasn't just about me getting my 1K points when we all want to win, we all wanted to win another Monsignor Martin championship. I wasn't just thinking about scoring, I was in that mindset; (I) really wanted to reach that 1K goal, but it really helped me to actually figure out myself and helped me to be a better teammate."
Strong would ultimately pass that 1K plateau in a 76-32 Lady Hawks win over Nicholls on Feb. 26. The future Blackbird was a part of one of the most dynamic scoring trios in Western New York hoops history with Niagara University commit Aaliyah Parker and Division II University of West Alabama commit Mia McCarthy — with all three becoming 1,000-point scorers.
Add in an another D-I bound player like NU commit Jade Rutledge, no wonder O'Hara finished as New York State's No. 1 ranked girls basketball team, according to MaxPreps.
Going out on top with Parker and McCarthy specifically, though, Strong opened up on their on- and off-court bond.
"I love them. We are like the big three and Aaliyah was really taking charge on the court ... all of us played really well together," Strong said. "And we all play different roles and I'm glad that I got to play with them and actually transfer to play with them, because it really was a good environment. And we were just the best of friends, we are best friends, and we just worked well together. ... I know they're gonna go far and I'm happy for them with everything and all their accomplishments."
The one thing Strong noted O'Hara head coach Nick O'Neil for is him breaking her bad habits so she could push herself even further. After playing with Niagara Falls as a freshman, it was a culture shock for Strong to take part in the Lady Hawks' conditioning program.
Learning from one of the top coaches in the area in O'Neil, Strong reflected on her time with him at O'Hara.
"Playing under Nick O'Neil was really a life-changing opportunity. Because it really helped me as a player and just as an individual," said Strong, who will continue working with North Tonawanda's Pro Training Basketball until she heads to LIU.
"Because he was really more like an uncle. Like a whole coach, uncle, he was really there to support us and we really felt the home environment. ... That's what hit home for me; the home environment and just being myself and actually excelling in that and actually trying to live up to his expectations."
