They are the faces of the franchise. So its only fitting they would be the ones to make history.
Amanda Jackson and Natalie O'Brien recently achieved something all high school student-athletes strive for when they signed to play their sport of choice in college.
O'Brien, who attends Starpoint High School, has signed to play hockey for Division II SUNY Cortland.
Jackson, who goes to Niagara Wheatfield, did the same for Division III Buffalo State, where she will join her older sister, Sarah.
"I used to play with her with I was younger for travel, so I'm excited to play with her again," said Amanda Jackson, who added that her big sis was a contributing factor to her choosing to be a Bengal.
"I'd say pretty big," Jackson added. "I always wanted to play with Sarah (again). It was always so fun and she taught me many things to help me get to where I am."
Amanda said the way Sarah spoke so highly of the coaches and girls on the team as well as the school itself that she knew it was where she belonged.
O'Brien said she got the same home vibe during her first visit to Cortland.
"The first time I set foot on campus it just felt right to me," O'Brien said. "I can't explain it other than it just felt right. And the coach (Rick Filighera), he was exactly what I want in a coach. His description of himself was he coaches during the week. Cheerleader on the bench on the weekends."
Cortland's top notch psychology program was the final piece of the puzzle for O'Brien.
What makes this so historic is Jackson and O'Brien are the first two girls from the Niagara County (AKA NiCo) Lady Warriors Western New York Girl Varsity Ice Hockey Federation team to officially sign a National Letter of Intent to play hockey in college.
It's a milestone neither was fully aware of until it was pointed out to them.
"I haven't really looked at it that way, that were the first two to sign from this team," said Jackson.
"It's definitely really cool that we are the first two because we are part of the original group," added O'Brien.
Sarah Jackson was the groundbreaker for NiCo when she made the Buff State women's varsity last year as a walk-on. As big as that was, what Natalie and Amanda have done is an even bigger step forward for the fledgling program carving out an identity in the Girls Fed.
More than just continuing to play competitive hockey, O'Brien and Jackson signing adds a little more legitimacy to the Niagara County program, which is heading into its third season.
"It's great that it's those girls," said NiCo coach Greg Grosskopf. "All the younger girls look up to those two. Just being able to see that we are being taken seriously. Even though we haven't won a bunch of games yet, people are still noticing our girls and how well they are doing."
Grosskopf said without question it's only fitting that Natalie and Amanda have the distinction of being the first two to sign National Letters of Intent. Not only are they senior captains and natural leaders, the duo have been there from the very start.
They were part of the grassroots campaign to form the Niagara County squad, which is comprised players from NW, Starpoint, North Tonawanda and Lewiston-Porter.
They encouraged girls at their schools to sign up. They met with their athletic directors. They pleaded their cases at board of education meetings and worked until the dream of a girls team was a reality.
"It's well deserved. They work so hard," Grosskopf said. "I know Nat was pushing hard at her school and Amanda was talking to the AD. It's great that all the work is paying off. They are the faces of the team these last couple years. They've been, from the very beginning, two of our better players. They just work hard and helping us get noticed and being taken seriously.
"The coaches really appreciate how much they put into the team and how much work they put in on and off the ice. We're very proud that both of them for signing."
Seeing O'Brien and Jackson sign also sends a huge message to their teammates.
It shows the other girls that they don't have to be on a state or sectional championship team to get noticed by colleges.
"Yeah, I do hope the younger girls do get that (message) out of it," Jackson said, "'cause we showed them what we were able to do, that it's possible to do it, if you work for it."
If you work hard, study and carry yourself the right way, good things will come your way.
"I guess, us being captains, it kinda shows the rest of the girls that it is possible no matter what your team is doing," O'Brien said. "If you work hard enough you can get to where you want to go regardless of anything else."
