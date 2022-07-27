Seven sports will get a sixth classification at the state level, NYSPHSAA decided at its central committee meeting Wednesday.
Boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball and girls volleyball will all go from five classes to six, beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. The two biggest classes are currently disproportionate to the other three.
In team sports for Class B, C and D, enrollment range from biggest to smallest is no more than 229 students, but in Class A it’s 464 and Class AA is anything greater than 965.
Boys and girls basketball, girls soccer, softball and volleyball went from four to five classes in 2004, while baseball and boys soccer did so in 2003. Boys basketball was reduced from six to five in 1980.
Girls soccer will also have a new-look overtime process. During the regular season, there are two 10-minute sudden-victory overtime periods and during sectionals, there will be two 15-minute sudden-victory overtimes and then penalty kicks. In state championship games, co-champions will be declared after two overtime periods.
No action was taken, but NYSPHSAA is researching headgear for girls lacrosse players. An increasing number of players have started wearing helmets, but it is not required. The state safety committee will further discuss in the fall, while the girls lacrosse committee will discuss during a Dec. 5 meeting.
The National Federation of State High School Associations, at the behest of NYSPHSAA, is pondering the addition of a possession clock in boys and girls lacrosse. The state is considering seeking permission from the NFHS to experiment with a possession clock during the 2024 season. More information will be released at the boys lacrosse committee meeting on Nov. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.