The start of the high school athletic season remains in jeopardy as Section VI and officials remain halted in a pay dispute, but negotiations are scheduled to resume.
On Thursday, The Buffalo News reported officials from all Section VI sports were not planning to work from Aug. 29 to Sept. 10 as the officials association contract expires Aug. 31. Initially, football and girls soccer referees were the first to state they would not be available, but all other sports have since taken a similar stance.
A press release sent by the High School Sports Officials of Western New York stated, “the sticking point lies with Section VI, who is unwilling to increase referees (sic) pay in times of inflation even after their pay was frozen for two years.”
New York State Public High School Athletic Association President Robert Zayas announced on Twitter that he requested a meeting between Section VI and the officials Monday in Buffalo.
“Both groups want a resolution for the betterment of students,” Zayas wrote. “I look forward to meeting. Students can’t afford to be negatively impacted by this situation.”
Zayas’ statement came shortly after multiple officiating representatives declined comment, including Western New York officials’ rep Chris Hope, who told Greater Niagara Newspapers, “A lot’s changed in the last 24 hours.”
Meanwhile, boys soccer referee Wally Bissett sent a Tweet saying, “I’m prepared to sit out the fall season for as long as possible.” Another official, Erik Saladin, said, “We aren’t paid even remotely close to the rest of the state.”
Officials desired a $4 raise in the first year of a six-year contract, but allege they were offered $2 with no opportunity to counter. The officials have claimed they are among the lowest-paid in the state, while pay is not equal across sports or levels.
Section V football referees are slated to be paid $108 per regular season varsity game and have a $2,000 fund divided to help reimburse officials for uniforms and certification. Meanwhile, Section VI was scheduled to pay $96 per game and there is no reimbursement for dues, uniforms or certification.
“It doesn’t help if the section director doesn’t see value in us by saying, ‘We’re not negotiating, this what you’re getting. End of story,’” said a Section VI official who requested anonymity. “There’s no give and take there. I think if there was give and take, there probably could be a resolution very easily. … You can look at most sections and you go to their websites, all of them are paid or have programs they don’t want to do here ...”
Section VI President and Southwestern Superintendent Maureen Donahue issued a press release Friday stating, “It is the position of Section VI not to negotiate contracts in public. The appearance of a potential work stoppage will negatively impact our member schools and student-athletes. We continue to value our officials in the service they provide to our student-athletes.”
Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo has indeed not publicly commented on the contract dispute but has done multiple interviews over the last year in support of ongoing abuse of officials, including GNN Sports in September 2021.
“When you get referees that are chased out to their car — every year, every week we hear about it,” DiFilippo said. “People just get to a point where it’s like, ‘It’s not worth doing this.’”
DiFilippo also acknowledged at the time that Section VI was experiencing a shortage in every sport, which is a nationwide trend. The National Federation of State High School Associations said more than 50,000 officials quit from 2018 to 2021.
Many referees enter the profession as a part-time hobby to stay close to the game either as former players or coaches who can’t or don’t want to put in the same time commitment. But frequent heckling and sometimes being accosted in parking lots is no longer worth the small pay to some.
“We’ve blown our whistle 50 times and you’ve bitched 50 times. At some point you have to pick your poison,” another official said. “Your team doesn’t play a perfect game. Sure, maybe we made a mistake or that call wasn’t the right call, but how many passes did your kids drop or how many posts did they hit. It’s not always us, but it comes with the territory.”
