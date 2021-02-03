NYSPHSAA cancels spring championships

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association executive committee voted to cancel its state championships for the 2021 spring season during its quarterly meeting Wednesday.
NYSPHSAA had already canceled its fall and winter championships this year. The move "will allow sections more time to schedule and conduct regular season contests" during a season abbreviated due to COVID-19, state a press release.
The committee also approved rule changes for wrestling and baseball, modifying the appeals procedure used in state championship wrestling and adopting the National Federation of State High School Associations player/designated hitter rule this baseball season in place of the NYSPHSAA pitcher/designated hitter rule adopted in 2019. The latter will allow a bit more flexibility for coaches making lineups and substitutions during a season sure to be impacted by the virus.
Tuesday, the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee updated its "Statement of Risk of COVID-19 During High School Sports" guidance document, eliminating the three-tiered risk system that had been in place since the beginning of the pandemic. Rather than being classified high-, moderate- or low-risk, the committee is asking state associations and other officials to consider five factors on a sport-by-sport basis in regards to the pandemic.
Two of those factors are that prevailing community infection rates appear to be the strongest predictor for high school athletes being infected, and proven cases of direct COVID-19 transmission during athletics remain relatively rare.
The other recommended factors are that participants in non-contact sports show lower rates of COVID-19 infection than those in contact sports, participants in outdoor sports show lower rates of infection than those in indoor sports, and using face masks for indoor sports results in similar COVID-19 transmission rates to those seen in outdoor sports.
"Knowledge of the virus that causes COVID-19 has evolved," the SMAC said in a statement. "We have increasingly recognized that transmission depends upon multiple factors that cannot be easily accounted for by simply dividing sports into three distinct categories of risk.”
The final factor for consideration moving forward is based on accumulating evidence that the majority of sports-related spread of COVID-19 appears to occur from social contact, not during sports participation.
The committee noted that preventing spread of the virus from social contact remains paramount to the continuation of sports during the pandemic. As a result, social distancing, use of masks, staying home when ill and proper hygiene must continue to be emphasized in the locker room, on the field and court, while traveling and interacting in the community.
In addition to the five factors to consider in assessing the potential for COVID-19 spread in high school athletics, the SMAC listed three other resources for consideration, including materials from the CDC, the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.