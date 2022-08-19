Ron Voller hadn’t ridden a bicycle in 20 years. So naturally, he decided to raise money by riding across the state over two weeks.
Voller, a 56-year-old science history author and video producer from Brooklyn, is an advisor to the board of the Paper Fig Foundation, which dedicates time and resources to the betterment of women in East Africa. Looking to help raise funds to hit the foundation’s $20,000 yearly quota, Voller is hoping for donations of $35 per mile over 560 miles.
The Paper Fig 560 will begin Sept. 1 in Manhattan’s Battery Park, ending Sept. 13 at Prospect Point in Niagara Falls. Voller will traverse the Empire State Trail, with stops in New Castle, Poughkeepsie, Hudson, Albany, Amsterdam, Utica, Syracuse, Newark, Rochester and Lockport.
The year began with Voller thinking he would run marathons or half-marathons to raise money, but he stumbled upon an article about the Empire State Trail and thought it to be a better plan. It would also enable him to see friends along the route, including in Buffalo.
On average, Voller plans to ride 50 miles per day, including two days off to recover. He is also hoping riders will join him on various legs of the trip.
“There’s so much need,” Paper Fig founder Laurie DeJong said. “... He was just looking for something unique and different.”
Voller joined the Paper Fig through DeJong, the CEO and founder of LDJ Productions, a New York-based production company that works with Fortune 500 companies across industries from fashion to luxury cars.
After winning an award, DeJong began mentoring fashion designers in Afghanistan and Rwanda. That spawned the Paper Fig in 2009. With experience producing New York Fashion Week, DeJong helped produce similar events in Uganda and Rwanda, while consulting in Ghana and Nigeria. Now those events are self-sufficient.
Now the Paper Fig puts efforts into dumping resources into East African communities, specifically helping create female-led companies. They started a sewing school and a health center, which has treated 10,000 patients while providing more than 2,500 vaccinations against the six killer diseases in the region — most commonly malaria — and dehydration since 2015.
The sewing school has produced more than 300 graduates, who can now use tailoring trades within the community, start their own businesses and sometimes produce work bought by the Paper Fig for donations.
“You think about this country and we really don’t understand what disparity looks like until you go to places like the western portion of Uganda,” Voller said. “The work we’re doing is helping hundreds of women get life-changing skills. … It pays for the family’s education and their family’s health. It’s a small, but mighty little organization.”
Although Voller’s idea was unique and he maintains an active lifestyle, biking 560 miles is lofty, particularly after not riding a bike for two decades. When DeJong said, “Please don’t die,” it echoed the response of many when Voller announced his plans.
“Ron is this ball of energy and goodwill,” Paper Fig managing director Emily Weitz said. “He wanted to support Paper Fig and none of us have been able to get there for a long time. He has all this energy and it reminds of a snowball going down the side of a mountain. He was set on it.”
Training began in February, with Voller starting by running and riding a stationary bike before riding roads in New York City. He ran the 2002 New York City Marathon and the Brooklyn Half-Marathon this year.
The length of his daily route will vary, with the shortest being 35 to 40 miles and the longest being 70. He also plans to pre-mail supplies to stops to replenish along the way.
So far the Paper Fig has received roughly $3,000 in donations. Voller knew his was a lofty goal, but set the mark because of the effort put into the endeavor.
“You get a little skepticism here and there,” Voller said. “It just depends on who you’re talking to. The optimists are always behind you, but there are always pessimists in every family. They know Uncle Ron is a kamikaze, but he usually gets the job done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.