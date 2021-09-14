Potential is one thing.
Potential realized, especially through a strong work ethic, is something else.
Elanna Lysiak is just that kind of person.
Which is why the Niagara Wheatfield star has been selected as GNN Sports' 2021 Softball Player of the Year for her junior season.
This award comes in the heels of Lysiak also being named the Niagara Frontier League's Player of the Year.
"I'm just very grateful to get the recognition," Lysiak said. "With such a short season it's hard to do big things. Just all the work (I put in) just seeing it pay off is very rewarding."
It was definitely a year to remember for Lysiak. She hit .508 with 12 steals, 28 runs scored, five homers, 33 RBIs and a .931 fielding percentage. She was named first team All-Western New York and second team All-State Class A. She was also first team All-WNY in volleyball and a key member of the Lady Falcons team that won the Section VI championship.
But behind all of that success has been a focused young lady who, at times, struggled with self doubt. Doubt that was brought on because she sets such high standards for herself.
With volleyball being moved to spring's Fall Sports Season II due to COVID-19, it overlapped into her softball prep time. The normal month-long preseason was cut to just one week. During that first week, Lysiak was only able to attend a handful of the practices.
She had to put in extra time to make the required amount of practices just to play.
Early on, Lysiak didn't get as many reps in the batter's box to sharpen her swing. She was also dealing with a change in job description, as she moved from third base to shortstop, where she had to learn the subtle nuances of the position like coverage on bunts and steals.
This was all after her sophomore softball season was cancelled due to the pandemic.
In the eyes of her coaches and teammates, Lysiak was doing fine and there was nothing to worry about. But for Lysiak, good simply wasn't good enough.
She wanted to be at her best. Anything less was worse than unacceptable. To Lysiak, not being at her best cuts her to her core because when she fails she felt as if she were letting her team and her coaches down.
"With having such a good freshman year I felt like I was disappointing (them) because I knew I could do better," Lysiak said. "Even if I was doing good per se, it didn't feel like I was doing as good as I could have. Which made me work harder to improve during the season."
Softball gives a player the opportunity to contribute in multiple ways. If you're struggling at the plate you can always get the job done with the glove, and vice versa. In most cases that offers players a peace of mind about contributing.
But when you feel every part of your game is off, it can have even the most confident player worried.
"That;s where she was. She was experiencing that internal pressure that she put on herself," said Niagara Wheatfield coach Kevin Schucker, who stressed that he never felt Lysiak played poorly at any time.
"All we did as coaches is just keep saying, 'You're playing good. You're playing well. You're learning a new position.'"
Lysiak said she is so very thankful for the unwavering support from Schucker. Lysiak said when she was at her lowest point, it was Schucker's calming voice that made her realize everyone was in her corner and still believed in her.
"His support and encouragement was greatly appreciated," she said. "When you aren't feeling too confident in yourself knowing that you have someone that believes in you no matter what, even if you're in a slump, it really helps you try to stay positive. Him believing in me made me realize that people believe in me.
"No one is disappointed in me. I thought they were in the beginning. That just calmed my nerves a little bit and helped me focus back into I knew how I could play."
Talk about a full plate. Lysiak not only played varsity volleyball and softball, as well as club and travel in those sports , she also holds down a job at Panera Bread.
All while maintaining an academic average of 99.
"It took a little bit to let it all sink in," Lysiak said. "I was down on myself 'cause I thought I was doing bad or not my best for no reason. Once I stepped back and realized how much I was juggling, I realized that I was doing it pretty well. Once I gained that little bit of confidence — honestly, I don't like not being busy. So to have all that stuff going on was a good challenge that I'm glad I got to experience because it's gonna set me up when I play in college and for the rest of my life."
Once Lysiak put things in perspective and got her confidence back, slowly but surely she was able to simplify her game in the batter's box and on the field. From that point on there was no stopping her as she shined in every aspect of her game.
"She's one of the hardest workers, and she's impressive on the volleyball court," said Schucker. "She's just a pure athlete that works hard. Demands a lot out of herself she's a pleasure to coach and I'm very proud of her because she does have quite a body of work."
2021 GNN Sports All-Area Softball
Pitchers
Kaci Gottler, 11, Grand Island
Reanna Perkins, 11, Royalton-Hartland
Isabelle Pezdek, 10, Grand Island
Catcher
Haley Coombs, 12, Grand Island
Infield
Bailey Briggs, 11, Starpoint
Brianna Delaney, 10, Lockport
Elanna Lysiak, 11, Niagara Wheatfield
Hayley Robinson, 12, Lockport
Outfield
Jessica Eagan, 11, Niagara Falls
Abbey Roeser, 12, Niagara Falls
Morgan Tollner, 12, Grand Island
Honorable Mention
P — Julia Kwitchoff, 9, NW
C — Julia Dumais, 11, N; Ava Staub, 12, L-P; Shelby Wolf, 12, R-H
INF — Gianna Adamo, 12, S; Megan Baio, 12, L-P; Julia Faery, 12, W; Bella Lemke, 11, W; Sydnie Luckman, 12, B; Abbey Rice, 10, L
OF — Grace Albano, 11, NW; Morgan Bennett, 11, S; Kaylee Griffith, 12, NF; Maris Huff, 7, NW; Chloe Lee, 12, B
