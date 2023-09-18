In a social media post Thursday, Niagara Wheatfield senior Robert Wegrzyn announced he will continue his baseball career at Division I Le Moyne College next year.
Heading into his third and final season at the varsity level, Wegrzyn was named a third-team All-Niagara Frontier League selection in June. A catcher and outfielder, Wegrzyn was part of a Falcons team that finished 10-6, the program’s eighth winning season since 2007, before being eliminated in the Class A1 quarterfinals.
The 6-foot-1 right-hander batted .227, drove in nine runs and scored 10 of his own along with six doubles, four stolen bases and a .414 on-base percentage last spring. With Wegrzyn in the lineup, the Falcons finished second in the NFL standings with a 10-4 and only trailed Niagara Falls.
During his sophomore campaign in 2022, Wegrzyn was part of Niagara-Wheatfield’s Class A-1 semifinalist team that was eliminated by eventual Class A state runner-up Hamburg. Wegrzyn was also named a first team all-NFL selection that season as an outfielder.
