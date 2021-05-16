NW girls volleyball outmatches GI in A title game

GRAND ISLAND — Don’t call it an upset. The Lady Falcons are for real.
In a battle of Niagara Frontier League powers, No. 3 Niagara Wheatfield took it to No. 1 Grand Island for a 3-1 win Saturday in the Section VI Class A championship match. The Lady Falcons (13-1) were able to avenge their lone loss of the season, as they won their second sectional title in the last three seasons.
“I told the girls we didn’t win the league this year and that’s not the norm for a lot of my veteran players who’ve been playing for a few years,” said NW head coach Brandi Cochran, who led the Lady Falcons to their last sectional title in 2018.
“They’re used to winning the league. And in this weird year of a shortened season and whatever, Grand Island deserved it, they won the league. So we said ‘wipe that clean and let’s not think about that loss. Let’s capitalize on what we did this week, because this week they played tough volleyball and they did a nice job. So I just said use that momentum to come in and I think they were ready. I think they were excited, they were kind of gelling and I think that was a main part of today, that their intensity was the most I’ve ever seen.”
A dominant GI (16-1) team was on the opposing end, as the 2021 NFL champions lost their first match after giving up a lone set all season coming in.
NW looked strong early, taking a 13-9 advantage in set one once Emma Halleen recorded a block. The Lady Vikings rallied, though, as Rose Meaney, Hannah Pyc and Jenalynn Hoy all recorded kills to get things back to 14 all.
That’s when Elanna Lysiak began taking over. Recording blocks and kills alike, she was able to keep the Lady Falcons point total going up as the squads remained locked up to 18 all. Down the stretch, seventh grader Lindsay Tylec was critical, as she notched two aces and a kill, setting up her sister Kelsey to end the set at 25-23.
Set two was that much closer for these squads, as they were locked up until eight apiece. Lysiak did her damnedest to boost NW, earning three more kills early on. But GI's Grace Carey and Tereska Sorel were keeping the Lady Vikings in it by earning points as well. But the Lady Falcons took control, going up 12-8, as the Tylec sisters played key roles again.
NW kept that four-point lead, but GI put on the pressure, with Carey notching three kills in a four-point stretch to cut the margin to 16-15. As the Lady Falcons pulled ahead again off the strength of unforced errors from the Lady Vikings. But that would not be enough, as GI knotted things at 19.
But to secure the set win, Lysiak, Halleen and Sasha Zayatz, earned respective points on kills, a block and an ace, with the former having the set-clinching kill for a 27-25 win. The Lady Falcons were able to shake off a nearly two-minute point late in the set and a rally from GI, with Hannah Pyc notching three kills.
Set three was GI's shining moment, with the Lady Vikings coming back from an early 4-1 deficit to build up as big as a six-point lead throughout. Carey was prolific in the set, earning five kills, while Sorel earned three points of her own, with two kills and an ace to push the Lady Vikings to 25-19.
The final set seemed to be a tight one initially, as the squads locked up to seven and remained in two points of each other. But NW put its foot on the gas, maintaining a five-point advantage until a 20-15 lead. GI had one last rally, though, cutting the lead to 21-19. But the Lady Falcons were too much in the end, taking their last three points on unforced errors to get back on top of Class A.
"I think we fixed our defense and our misserves. We had a lot of errors against them," said Lysiak of GI's 3-0 sweep of NW on April 23. "And we got to know the way their hitters hit the tips, and overall just farther in the season, we just got better as a team."
The junior co-captain was thankful to win this sectional title considering all that the pandemic has thrown the Lady Falcons way. She was also glad to be able to send senior co-captain Emily Brochey out in a winning fashion. But Lysiak is already looking forward to the fall season, as she hopes to take a third Section VI title in her four-year varsity tenure.
Coach Cochran was cognizant of how grateful the team should be for this season coming in. Having to play in Western New York's first-ever spring volleyball season, she wanted the girls to realize that even playing again was something to be appreciative of.
"So I will say I think that's the main thing I was saying at the beginning of the season to them. 'We are lucky that we're here. We're lucky, knock on wood, that everyone is healthy and stays healthy,'" Cochran said.
"'And we just need to take every game as a blessing that we're able to (play).' Especially for the seniors who maybe (will) not get another chance at volleyball. ... Either way, I think the girls knew that they had something special during this strange time, and it brought 'em together, and it gave 'em something else to think about besides worrying about all the other crazy things that have been going on in this world. So I think everyone feels lucky and I definitely for one feel the luckiest that I got to coach them during this time."
One moment that stood out about the outing was GI's co-captain in Pyc saying "don't quit, don't give up" as NW earned its 24th point. She was very candid about why she shared that with her team, as the squad still accomplished so much in 2021 with its first league title since 2016.
"I love these girls. ... The captains and I, we've been playing since eighth grade together. It's been the best year I've ever had playing volleyball," said Pyc, who intends on playing for ECC this fall.
"I watched my sister play volleyball here, it's one of the greatest years I think I've ever seen or played. And I'm so glad that, after every practice, after every game, we always do the family cheer. That's the one thing I will always keep in my heart is that we always stick together in our family and we never give up on each other. Even though there's losses, there's always wins. To be a part of this team this year was the best thing, during COVID, it was crazy but we all kept it together for each other. Nobody got COVID, nothing was crazy and we all did this for each other.
"It was just a beautiful season, I needed it."
