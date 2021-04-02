SANBORN — It's a new day for Niagara Wheatfield football.
The Falcons are opening the 2021 season with a few changes, including christening their new turf field and athletic complex. NW is also playing with new head coach Joe Kiszka Sr. as he takes over for Russ Nixon after serving as an assistant in the program over the past few years.
But having seen many of this year's seniors coming up since the pee-wee ranks, Kiszka is just thankful to be guiding them from the sideline this year.
"I've followed them all the way up through the system and then to be taking over this year in their senior year, that's a honor right there," Kiszka said. "Just to be able to see these kids develop from that young age progressively all the way through and a couple of these guys are heading off to college, so to be along for that ride is a blessing in itself."
Kiszka plans to use a more up-tempo, spread-oriented attack on offense to get the ball to his playmakers, as opposed to Nixon's more ground-and-pound option attack. He believes the Falcons are more comfortable in this scheme, as they look to rebound from a 1-7 season in 2019.
Kiszka also said this means he's "putting a lot more in the quarterback's hands," which will be Evan Stickney's duties after serving as Chris Gordon's backup last season.
"He's going to be holding the reigns moving forward this year in his senior year," Kiszka said. "Me and him have worked well in the past, so to have that bond and be able to see him mature and step into this role, I'm excited to see it."
Stickney is also excited to have the opportunity to be out here playing this spring, especially being able to play on a gorgeous new field. Being in a more wide-open scheme, the senior signal caller looks forward to finding his array of weapons out wide.
"Coach Kiszka gives me a lot of freedom out there and the ability to make plays," Stickney said. "So I'm just looking forward to the style of offense we're gonna run. It's gonna be a lot of big plays, hopefully, and hopefully that'll help us win some games."
Protecting Stickney up front will be an offensive line with seniors Anthony Lucinski, Tim Rolling and Joe Ambrosia. All three shared thoughts on how effective line play could help NW to a fruitful spring season.
"I think we'll be very knowledgeable, which we weren't the past two years," said Lucinski, the team's starting center. "And I think we can help the new guys on the line more than any team around here, for the most part. And we're pretty big, so we'll get movement up front."
Rolling, the starter at right guard, added to Lucinski's thought, saying that experience will be key because they'll know what they're doing while out on the field.
Having been on the varsity with Lucinski since their sophomore seasons, Ambrosia is relishing the chance to lead the team alongside his fellow seniors.
"We've already been the leaders, but now that Timmy over here has a little more experience, I think it'll definitely sure up the line and open up everyone else on the offense," Ambrosia said.
Kiszka's son Joey will be a factor in the backfield along with Jaden Baker after they both got varsity experience in 2019. Joey said how this opportunity is "pretty exciting" and it's "an event I definitely won't ever forget," as he hopes this senior-laden bunch can change NW's recent fortunes by handling West Seneca West today and adding more wins from there.
Being able to strap up the pads one last time for his senior season, Joey also looks forward to playing under his father for the first time.
"It's definitely something that not many kids would have a chance to have. So it's definitely something to remember and just take the moment in," Joey said. "But it's just a good feeling ... I just don't want to let him down."
Baker is happy to be back out with his "family," as he hopes this Wheatfield squad can represent and spark a turnaround effort. When it comes to success this season, there was one thought in mind for the junior as to how the Falcons can achieve it.
"I feel like chemistry, we need a lot of chemistry on the field. We need to build to not only be teammates, but be family at the end of the day," Baker said. "And if we get chemistry down, we can definitely come out with the dubs."
Joey and Baker will also be joined defensively in the secondary by Xander Fletcher, a name the NW faithful will recognize from leading the Falcons boys basketball team to their second Section VI title game appearance in program history this winter. With a slew of returners on that side of the ball, NW will also have senior Louis Perreault starting at linebacker after he played a role there in his junior season.
Andy Klebaur will also be back at defensive end, splitting duties between there and as the Falcons' big-bodied receiver on offense.
Kiszka is looking forward to what 2021 can bring with this roster.
"We've got a lot of returners, so again, it's just about putting the pieces together, finding a rhythm and just hitting the ground running," he said.
NW plays WSW at 2 p.m. today at West Seneca East High School, while the Indians await the instillation of their own turf field.
